Read This Before Considering Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited (NZSE:HLG) For Its Upcoming NZ$0.27 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited (NZSE:HLG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' shares on or after the 7th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.27 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has a trailing yield of 7.9% on the current stock price of NZ$6.04. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 90% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, with earnings per share up 3.2% on average over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 90% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Hallenstein Glasson Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Hallenstein Glasson Holdings paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Hallenstein Glasson Holdings from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

