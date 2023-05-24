Read This Before Considering Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (SGX:C07) For Its Upcoming US$0.83 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (SGX:C07) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Jardine Cycle & Carriage's shares on or after the 29th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.83 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.11 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of SGD35.47. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Jardine Cycle & Carriage paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Jardine Cycle & Carriage generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Jardine Cycle & Carriage's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.7% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Jardine Cycle & Carriage's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Is Jardine Cycle & Carriage an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more digging on Jardine Cycle & Carriage, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Jardine Cycle & Carriage you should be aware of.

