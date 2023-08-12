Read This Before Considering Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) For Its Upcoming AU$0.35 Dividend

It looks like Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Korvest's shares before the 17th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.35 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Korvest has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current stock price of A$8.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Korvest's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Korvest paid out more than half (62%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Korvest's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Korvest has grown its earnings rapidly, up 51% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Korvest could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Korvest has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Korvest is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Korvest for the upcoming dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Korvest is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Korvest from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Korvest is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Korvest you should know about.

