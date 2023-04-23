Read This Before Considering Multitude SE (ETR:FRU) For Its Upcoming €0.12 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Multitude SE (ETR:FRU) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Multitude's shares on or after the 28th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Multitude stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of €3.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Multitude's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Multitude's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 16% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Multitude has delivered an average of 2.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past seven years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is Multitude an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Multitude's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you're not too concerned about Multitude's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Multitude that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

