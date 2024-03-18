Read This Before Considering Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) For Its Upcoming RM00.008 Dividend

Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Swift Haulage Berhad's shares on or after the 22nd of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.008 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.016 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Swift Haulage Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of RM00.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Swift Haulage Berhad is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Swift Haulage Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Swift Haulage Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Swift Haulage Berhad's 6.4% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Swift Haulage Berhad has seen its dividend decline 5.7% per annum on average over the past two years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Swift Haulage Berhad? Swift Haulage Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Swift Haulage Berhad from a dividend perspective.

So while Swift Haulage Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Swift Haulage Berhad (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

