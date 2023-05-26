Read This Before Considering Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) For Its Upcoming RM0.20 Dividend

Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Tong Herr Resources Berhad's shares before the 31st of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Tong Herr Resources Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current share price of MYR2.99. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Tong Herr Resources Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Tong Herr Resources Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Tong Herr Resources Berhad

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Tong Herr Resources Berhad paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 19% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Tong Herr Resources Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Tong Herr Resources Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Tong Herr Resources Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Tong Herr Resources Berhad has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Is Tong Herr Resources Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that Tong Herr Resources Berhad is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Tong Herr Resources Berhad from a dividend perspective.

So while Tong Herr Resources Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Tong Herr Resources Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here