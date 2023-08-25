Read This Before Considering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming US$1.30 Dividend

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Union Pacific's shares on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Union Pacific stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $222.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Union Pacific's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Union Pacific's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 58% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Union Pacific's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.8% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Union Pacific has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Union Pacific? Its earnings per share have been declining meaningfully, although it is paying out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends. Neither payout ratio appears an immediate concern, but we're concerned about the earnings. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into Union Pacific, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Union Pacific you should know about.

