Read the lawsuit: Mayor Adams accused of demanding oral sex from co-worker in 1993

Michael Gartland, New York Daily News
Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

The lawsuit alleging sexual assault against Mayor Adams accuses him of attempting to coerce a colleague in 1993 into giving him oral sex in exchange for helping secure fair treatment for her in the Transit Police Department.

The long-awaited civil complaint, which was filed Monday under New York State’s Adult Survivors Act, comes four months after Adams’ accuser, Lorna Beach-Mathura, made her initial allegations against the former transit cop-turned-mayor in November.

Read the complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court below:

View this document on Scribd

