U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.66
    +32.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,062.07
    +133.45 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.10
    +160.66 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.30
    +29.47 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.35
    +0.58 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.30
    -16.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0058 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3920
    +0.5630 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,823.55
    +532.42 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.03
    -7.98 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Read the pitch decks that helped 10 creator economy startups raise millions of dollars

Sydney Bradley
·2 min read
Authoritive slide 2
Authoritive is an online course-development startup that recently raised $5 million seed round.Authoritive

  • The "creator economy" is catching the attention – and wallets — of notable VCs.

  • Creator-focused startups are raising millions of dollars.

  • Here are the pitch decks that 10 startups used in Series A, Seed, and pre-Seed rounds.

The phrase "creator economy" skyrocketed as a buzzword in 2021 as creators, VCs, and entrepreneurs rushed to cash in on a booming industry.

More than 70,000 people used the phrase online between January and September 2021, according to United Talent Agency's IQ department, which tracks influencer-industry trends.

Money spent by marketers in the influencer-marketing industry is estimated to exceed $4 billion in 2022, according to Insider Intelligence — but the creator economy now extends far beyond marketing.

Fueling this rapid growth is the millions of dollars being invested into startups like link-in-bio service Linktree (valued at $1.3 billion earlier this year) or affiliate marketing platform LTK (valued at $2 billion in late 2021). Creators themselves are getting investors, too, and groups — like esports team Faze Clan — are going public.

Here are 20 creator economy startups to watch as the space heats up, according to top VCs

Last year, more than $5 billion was invested into creator-focused startups in the US, according to The Information.

So, how do creator economy startups land those investments? Often, it starts with a pitch deck.

Lumanu, a creator-focused financial startup, uses a simple pitch deck that is more of a "conversation guider," cofounder and CEO Tony Tran told Insider.

"My pitch is always why, what, how, and why now?" Tran said. (Read the full pitch deck here.)

But every startup has a different approach.

Insider talked with a handful of founders who've pitched their startups to investors about their process. They broke down the pitch decks they used to secure millions of dollars in funding.

Read the pitch decks that helped 10 creator-focused startups to fundraise a combined total of more than $130 million:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • No exodus here: As companies ditch their S.F. headquarters, fintech leases historic new HQ

    Payments fintech Finix has moved into its new San Francisco headquarters, even as other startups — most recently, IKEA’s TaskRabbit — shed their headquarters and other commercial real estate here. Finix recently leased 42,349 square feet at 631 Howard St., where it occupies the ground floor, basement and a mezzanine level featuring several conference rooms. The company’s previous office was smaller and located at 480 2nd St. in San Francisco.

  • Ex-Just Eat CEO Mulls Raising VC Fund After Cutting Angel Checks

    (Bloomberg) -- David Buttress, the former chief executive officer of UK food delivery firm Just Eat, is weighing plans to create his own venture capital fund after a making nearly a dozen investments on his own. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipButtress joined venture capi

  • The Funded: Sequoia-backed finance startup Klarna is slashing jobs and, potentially, its valuation

    Economic uncertainty and the market downturn is hitting a former highflier that is one of the most valuable companies in Sequoia's portfolio.

  • Venture Capital’s Billions Are Taking Over London Finance

    (Bloomberg) -- In the City of London’s 1980s heyday most well-behaved investment bankers paid little heed to King’s Cross, then a seedy, drug-ridden den of vice a few miles away from their trading floors and wine bars. Today the area attracts tech giants, startups and global investors, even as the centuries-old heart of London’s financial world stands still.At the heart of the renaissance is Alphabet Inc., which has built Google’s £1 billion ($1.24 billion) UK headquarters and housed artificial-

  • Bitcoin Records Eighth Week of Losses

    For the first time in history, bitcoin (BTC) delivered its eighth straight week of losses for investors amid weak macroeconomic sentiment, inflation concerns, systemic risk from within the crypto industry, and the lack of immediate catalysts that could drive upside growth. Plus, breaking down price predictions from Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Dollar ETFs Slip As Lagarde Signals Hawkishness

    Dollar funds had been one of the few asset classes not in the red this year.

  • Fed Minutes Show Urgency for Raising Rates to Tame High Inflation

    U.S. central bankers at this month’s meeting were in agreement on need for further half-point increases in June and July.

  • Snap Inc. Dials Back Targets, Falls 40%

    The plunge in the camera and social media stock affects 129 ETFs.

  • KPMG fined 3.3 million pounds over Rolls-Royce audit

    Britain's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday it has fined KPMG 3.3 million pounds ($4.16 million) over the company's audit of aero engine maker Rolls-Royce more than a decade ago. The fine relates to payments made by Rolls-Royce to agents in India and is the latest in a string of penalties imposed on KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accountants, over its audit of the aero engine group. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it had initially imposed a fine of 4.5 million pounds on KPMG over the payments to agents in India but reduced that to 3.3 million pounds after admission of failures by KPMG.

  • Stock Market Falls On Weak Economic, Housing Reports; Snap Plunges 40%

    Weak economic and housing news drove the stock market lower, and social media stocks plunged after Snap issued weak guidance.

  • Snap’s warning of a weaker outlook sends ripples through tech stocks

    Snap stock tumbles 30% after warning about deteriorating economy, sending other tech stocks falling. Is Snap the canary in the coal mine?

  • Lyft Pauses Hiring, Budgets To Beat Slowdown Following Uber's Footsteps

    Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) looks to slow hiring, reducing some of its departments' budgets and granting new stock options to some employees to make up for its share price fall, the Wall Street Journal reports. Lyft joined rival Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) in outlining cuts as investor optimism cooled on tech stocks. Lyft looked to prioritize fewer initiatives, not filling many of the current open roles and focusing hiring on roles deemed critical like those that support its core rides busi

  • Tesla Stock Has Fallen Below $700. Why $540 Might Be Next.

    The electric-car maker is breaking key support levels that fundamental investors might want to note.

  • 46% of US Crypto Investors Were High Income Holders: Fed Survey

    A Federal Reserve survey found that unbanked Americans lead the crypto adoption trend and 12% of US adults bought or held cryptos in 2021.

  • Stocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose after President Joe Biden signaled he’d reconsider China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The dollar and bonds fell.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBig banks led gains in the S&P

  • Covetrus to Be Taken Private for $4 Billion

    Private-equity firms CD&R and TPG Capital will pay $21 a share to acquire the veterinary services company.

  • Earnings Wrap: Dick’s Sporting Goods Reports Quarterly Results + More

    Footwear brands and retailers are reporting Q1 results. Stay on top of all the earnings news here.

  • Prudential Names Citi Veteran Wadhwani CEO Amid Asia Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Prudential Plc named Anil Wadhwani as its next chief executive officer, underscoring the insurer’s ambitions in Asia. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipWadhwani will take on the CEO role next February and be based in Hong Kong, the company said in a statement

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Dow Jones Leader Forms A Three-Weeks-Tight Pattern

    Chemicals stocks like Dow are reaping the benefits of higher oil prices and supply-chain constraints. Is the stock a buy?

  • Didi Shareholders Vote to Delist From NYSE in Wake of China's Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. secured the blessing of shareholders to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, capping an 11-month ordeal that wiped out around $70 billion of its market value and turned the ride-hailing giant into a symbol of China’s tech crackdown.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big