U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.34
    +55.65 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,802.19
    +390.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,571.48
    +239.12 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.09
    +34.96 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.77
    -5.44 (-5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -33.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.92 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8970
    +0.0350 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5700
    +1.5700 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,521.52
    +2,250.23 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.80
    +20.24 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.11
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Read Statistics on Global Aramid Fiber Market Share & Size to Surpass USD 6,070.8 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% - Industry Trends, Analysis, & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Aramid Fiber Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3,521.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6,070.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Teijin, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea, Kolon Industries, Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Company, Taekwang Industrial, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Guangdong Charming Company, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Aramid Fiber Market By End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Sports Goods, Others), By Product Type (Meta-Aramid Fiber, Para-Aramid Fiber, Others), By Application (Protective Fabrics, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Composites, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aramid Fiber Market size & share was witnessed USD 3,521.8 million in 2021and it is expected to hit around USD 6,070.8 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Aramid Fiber? How big is the Aramid Fiber Market?

Market Overview:

Aramid fibers have found a wide scope of application in the technologically advanced world that is focusing on changing the conventional operational trends. Aramid fibers are crucial in developing low-weight aircraft and vehicles due to their high structural integrity and this factor is anticipated to boost the aramid fiber market potential in the long run.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/aramid-fiber-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 3,521.8 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 6,070.8 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

9.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Teijin, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea, Kolon Industries, Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Company, Taekwang Industrial, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Guangdong Charming Company., and Others

Key Segment

By End-Use Industry, Product Type, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Aramid Fiber Market: Growth Factors

Aramid fibers are being used in multiple aerospace and automotive applications to reduce costs of manufacturing without compromising the structural integrity of the said model to make a more efficient end product. Increasing demand from the defense sector is also anticipated to boost the aramid fiber market potential over the forecast period as multiple nations across the world invest in advancing their defense infrastructure and increasing their defense spending to bolster security.

The high costs associated with the manufacturing and development of aramid fiber are expected to act as a major restraint for the aramid fiber market over the forecast period. Volatility in the costs of raw materials will also hamper the aramid fiber market potential in the long run. Aramid fiber companies are investing in the development of new products that are more cost-effective and are more sustainability compliant in order to boost their sales over the forecast period and in the long run.

Increasing demand from the automotive sector due to low weight structure requirements in electric vehicles is also expected to be a prominent trend driving the aramid fiber market growth over the forecast period.

The pandemic of 2020 led to a major downfall in the aramid fiber marketplace on a global level and this trend was mostly due to hampered research and development activity across the world as lockdowns were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. These restrictions made manufacturing and distribution activities hard for aramid fiber companies and hence resulted in major losses to the global marketplace.

The aramid fiber market is expected to make a good recovery in the post-pandemic era owing to the resumption of multiple industrial activities and the lifting of lockdown restrictions. The aramid fiber market will see quick recovery as the scope of application for aramid fiber widens and we witness a high demand for lightweight fiber alternatives across all industry verticals.

Browse the full “Aramid Fiber Market – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/aramid-fiber-market

Global Aramid Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global aramid fiber market is segregated based on end-use industry, product type, application, and region. Based on the end-use industry, the global market is distinguished into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Sports Goods, and Others. The aerospace and defense industry is expected to be the most lucrative one in the aramid fiber market landscape owing to rising investments in defense infrastructure development by multiple governments across the world over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global aramid fiber market include -

  • Teijin

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company

  • Hyosung Corporation

  • Toray Chemical Korea

  • Kolon Industries

  • Huvis

  • China National BlueStar Group Company

  • Taekwang Industrial

  • JSC Kamenskvolokno

  • Guangdong Charming Company

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/aramid-fiber-market

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Aramid Fiber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% from 2022 to 2028.

  • The Aramid Fiber market was valued at around US$ 3,521.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6,070.8 million, by 2028.

  • By Product Type, the para-aramid segment is likely to be the most profitable in the global aramid fiber market landscape, and this position is expected to hold during the forecast period.

  • By 2028, the aramid fiber market is expected to develop due to the increased use of this fiber in protective clothing and the higher demand for protective apparel.

  • By end-use industry, the aerospace and defense industries will account for a significant portion of the worldwide aramid fiber market by 2028.

  • On the basis of region, Europe leads the worldwide aramid fiber market, and this is expected to continue during the projected period in terms of revenue and volume share.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Aramid Fiber industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Aramid Fiber Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Aramid Fiber Industry?

  • What segments does the Aramid Fiber Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Aramid Fiber Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/aramid-fiber-market

COVID-19 Impact on Aramid Fiber Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial negative influence on the aramid fiber market, owing mostly to a global decline in industrial output. Other factors that hampered the aramid fiber market potential in 2020 and led to major losses for aramid fiber manufacturers included lockdown restrictions, which led to the closure of multiple facilities that used aramid fiber, resulting in lapses in the logistic chain, a shortage of raw materials, and hampered research and development activities.

The aramid fiber market is predicted to make a strong comeback in the post-pandemic age when the lockdown limitations are lifted and the world returns to normal. Over the projection period, rising defense spending is likely to generate profitable possibilities for aramid fiber makers.

Regional Dominance:

Europe is known for its stringent mandates that require the companies to focus on sustainability and this is driving the demand for more lightweight materials in this region other than in any other region in the world. The focus of the government to reduce emissions and increase sustainability is also expected to boost the aramid fiber market demand through 2028. Increasing investments in defense and automotive sectors are also expected to positively impact the aramid fiber market potential through 2028.

Recent Developments

  • In 2020, DuPont a leading chemical manufacturer and a multinational firm announced a new development of DuPont Kevlar MicroCore which is a unique material that will be used in high-performance lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/aramid-fiber-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

The global aramid fiber market is segmented as follows:

By End-Use Industry

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Automotive

  • Electronics and Telecommunication

  • Sports Goods

  • Others

By Product Type

  • Meta-Aramid Fiber

  • Para-Aramid Fiber

  • Others

By Application

  • Protective Fabrics

  • Frictional Materials

  • Optical Fibers

  • Tire Reinforcement

  • Rubber Reinforcement

  • Composites

  • Others

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Aramid Fiber Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/aramid-fiber-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Citrus Fiber Market - By Type (Tangerine Fiber, Grapefruit Fiber, Orange Fiber, And Others), By Application (Dairy, Ice-Cream, Meat Product, Fruit Juice, And Others), And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028

Synthetic Fiber Market - By Product (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics, Polyolefins, & Others), By Application (Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration, & Others), And By Regions ¬ Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

E-Glass Fiber Market - By Types (General-Purpose Glass Fiber & Special-Purpose Glass Fiber), By Application (Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, & Wind), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

Optical Fiber Preform Market - By Process (OVD, VAD, PCVD, MCVD), By Product (Multi-Mode, Single- Mode) and By End User (Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, Railways): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Fiber Supplements Market - By Type (Powder and Tablets), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Drug stores, Online stores, and Specialty stores): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Fiber Optics Market - By Mode (Single-mode, Multi-mode), By Type(Glass Optical Fiber, Plastic Optical Fiber ), By Application(Telecom & IT, Public sector, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Others: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsGlobal Inve

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I have a government job and a small pension. I’m planning to work a few more years. Should I file for Social Security now or wait?

    A recent reader email introduced the very common question: Should I file for Social Security now or wait? The way Social Security benefits are calculated, from a “total benefits over your expected lifetime” perspective, filing at any age (for a single person) will result in a similar outcome for you. Read: Financial Face Off: When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Enough. The Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • SAP Shutting Down Russia Operations After 30 Years in Country

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is taking steps toward an “orderly exit” of its operations in Russia with plans to stop offering support for on-premise products in the country while winding down cloud services.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Why Delta's Earnings Mean it's Time to Invest in Aerospace Stocks

    Delta Air Lines' (NYSE: DAL) latest earnings went a long way to firming up the case for a multi-year recovery in the commercial aviation sector. Despite the difficulties of dealing with the outbreak of the omicron variant in the quarter and higher-than-expected fuel prices, Delta easily beat its guidance for revenue in the quarter. Here are five reasons why it's great news for the aviation sector.

  • Tech companies offer perks to lure workers back to offices

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss a Yahoo Finance poll on whether in-office perks incentivize workers to return to the office.

  • Some Americans who retired early during COVID are returning. Can they solve the labor shortage?

    Some people who retired early during the COVID-19 pandemic are returning to a hot labor market. Is it enough to help allay severe labor shortages?

  • Toyota to invest $383 million in U.S. plants to support 4-cylinder engine production

    The U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor Corp. rose 0.2% in morning trading, after the Japan-based auto maker announced plans to invest $383 million in four of its U.S. production plants, to support the production of four cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles. The investment includes $222 million in Toyota's Huntsville, Ala. plant, to create a new four-cylinder production line; $16 million in the Georgetown, Ky., to expand its four-cylinder engine line; $109 million in t

  • Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties

    Freight shipments from Shenzhen to Russia have shrunk by nearly a third since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, according to freight forwarders in the southern tech hub who provide logistics services to the region's exporters. Jason Wu, general manager of Shenzhen Xinsheng Freight Forwarding Co, one of the many agencies in the city helping exporters to find planes, railway containers and road trucks to transport goods, said the impact was almost immediate as many Russian clients cancelled or

  • Halliburton's profit jumps, outlook improves as drilling activity increases

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted an 85% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit and raised its forecast for customer spending in North America as a rally in oil and gas prices boosted demand. Halliburton said it anticipates North American spending to grow by 35% this year due to stronger activity and inflation, revising higher an earlier estimate of a 25% increase. Margins in its Drilling and Evaluation division eclipsed 15% in the first quarter for the first time since 2010, despite weather and supply chain disruptions, Halliburton said.

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo