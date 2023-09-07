ReadCloud Independent Non-Executive Director Acquires 68% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Paul Collins, the Independent Non-Executive Director of ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) recently shelled out AU$80k to buy stock, at AU$0.06 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 68%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ReadCloud

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Collins was the biggest purchase of ReadCloud shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.054). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

ReadCloud insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does ReadCloud Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 32% of ReadCloud shares, worth about AU$2.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ReadCloud Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in ReadCloud shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ReadCloud. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with ReadCloud (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

