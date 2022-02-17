READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF PCAOB AUDITOR TO PREPARE FOR UP LISTING APPLICATION

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation which is active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that the Company has appointed J&S Associate (AF002380) (Registered with US PCAOB and Malaysia MIA) (jns-associate.com) as the Auditor for the Company's up listing initiative.

As an independent certified US PCAOB Auditor, J&S will conduct the audit of the Company's financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). J&S will audit the consolidated balance sheet of the Company of recent years, the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, cash flows, and schedules supporting those financial statements. Based on the audit, it will issue a written report on the Company's financial statements and schedules supporting the financial statements, all of which are to be included in the General Form for Registration of Securities (Form 10) proposed to be filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Accordingly, the objective of the audit is the expression of an opinion about whether the Company's financial statements are fairly presented, in all material respects, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

The audit is an essential process of RHCO's up listing plan. The Company is currently listed in OTC PINK but plans on making application with OTC Markets for public quotation on the OTCQB in the coming months. The preparation of audited financial statements and notes thereto will allow the Company to immediately make direct application to OTC Markets for an up list to the OTCQB.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "This is one important step for RHCO to make the Company a fully functional and transparent publicly traded entity. We believe the audit process will be smooth, and the up listing of RHCO can be realized in a matter of months. It will certainly bring us a whole new level of market activity and strength for our stocks. It will also bring in many new investor eyes on RHCO as we start to flourish in multiple business. It will be a big boost to our already exciting strategic business plan of action, and will also bring increased market activity which will be a direct benefit to our current and future shareholders."

Story continues

Readen Holding Corp. (www.readenholdingcorp.com) is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as;

www.okepay.biz

www.readies.biz

www.okepartners.com

www.oktoken.biz

www.neckermanndirect.eu

www.twopercent.hk

www.fligrofood.com

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

The RHCO corporate email address is info@readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/readen-holding-corporation-otc-pink-rhco-announces-the-appointment-of-pcaob-auditor-to-prepare-for-up-listing-application-301484735.html

SOURCE Readen Holding Corporation