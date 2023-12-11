Readers asked: 'Is Big Lots in Appleton closing?' Here's what we know | The Buzz

The Appleton Big Lots location displays its closing signs on Dec. 11, 2023. The store is set to close Jan. 14.

APPLETON — Big Lots will permanently close its location at 2700 W. College Ave. next month — but the move comes as the company expands elsewhere.

The store is selling off the rest of its merchandise and some of its fixtures at a discount and will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until it shuts its doors for good Jan. 14.

A Big Lots employee, who gave her name as Karen B., said the store was closing because "we've been struggling with staffing for a long time" and because of potential rent increases for the building's lease.

The employee, along with several signs on the storefront, stated the Appleton store would be the only Big Lots location closing at this time.

The closure comes as the Ohio-based chain adds a new store in Stevens Point and advances a strategy in adding stores in rural and small-town markets. The Fox Valley has a second Big Lots location at 699 S. Green Bay Road in Neenah, which opened in a former Shopko building.

