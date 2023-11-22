Readers asked: 'What's being built at the State 55 exit along I-41?' The Buzz answers

Construction continues at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North located at 1550 Arbor Way Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in Kaukauna, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

KAUKAUNA - Maybe as you've driven Interstate 41, you've noticed a large concrete building going up west of the exit for State 55/Delanglade Street in Kaukauna.

Readers asked us what's being built there, so we looked into it, and here's what we found.

The construction site at 1550 Arbor Way in Kaukauna will be part of a new U-Haul moving and storage center. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North is estimated to be completed summer 2024, according to a news release from U-Haul.

In the announcement, U-Haul said the building would be four stories tall and feature climate-controlled, ADA-accessible indoor storage units. The site will also have a retail showroom and services like rental trucks and trailers, moving supplies and towing equipment.

This is the first U-Haul in Kaukauna. The company plans to hire 15 workers once the building is complete.

