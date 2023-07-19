Our readers love Zella joggers—save $22 at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

The best-selling Zella live in joggers are currently $22 off at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Shop the deal today.

Our readers are pretty much obsessed with Zella joggers. The best-selling lightweight joggers are designed with moisture-wicking fabric so they are comfortable all year long and there is a secret zip pocket (along with two side pockets) so you can secure your wallet or phone while on-the-go. The best part? You can save $22 on the Zella Live in pocket joggers during the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary sale and trust us, you'll definitely want to snag this stylish deal before it sells out.

Zella is one of Nordstrom's most popular in-house Nordstrom Made brands with tons of top-rated activewear from leggings and bike shorts to joggers and hoodies. If you are already as obsessed with the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings as we are, the matching Zella Live In Pocket Joggers are going to be the perfect addition to your closet. Currently ringing up at $42.99 during the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary sale, you can save $22 on these comfortable, lightweight pants.

The slim style of these Zella joggers make them super flattering for daily errands while the lightweight material made from Zeltek moisture-wicking fabric make them a go-to workout staple. Plus, there are two side pockets and one secret zip pocket to keep your phone or keys safe. Pair these joggers with a cute cropped tee for a relaxed brunch or throw on your new lululemon sneakers and get a quick workout in!

However you style these Zella joggers, you will look and feel good knowing you saved $22. Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale deal now before it sells out!

$42.99 at Nordstrom (Save $22.01)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale opened to the general public on Monday, July 17.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is 21 days long for the general public and even longer for Nordstrom cardholders. The public portion of the sale started on Monday, July 17 and will continue through Sunday, August 6. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the best opportunities to score deals on beauty and fashion essentials from tons of influencer-approved brands.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

