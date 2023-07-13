Our readers are obsessed with this vegetable chopper and it’s 20% off for Prime Day

Score 20% off of the Mueller Pro-Series Vegetable Chopper that our readers are obsessed with.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

As Prime Day winds down, we're still helping you find the best Amazon Prime Day deals around. Amazon is offering major savings across its site, like this deal on the Mueller Pro-Series 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper, which our readers have been obsessing over. It's now on sale for 20% off—bringing the price down to $23.87.

$23.87 at Amazon (Save $6.12)

➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on TVs, laptops and more ending today➤Walmart+ Week sale: This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 110+ deals on Dyson, Ninja and more

Mueller's popular vegetable chopper has been selling like crazy—and nearly 24,000 people have rated it 5 stars! It's a must-have for your kitchen that makes summer cooking much easier. The top-notch tool allows you to chop, dice, slice and grate vegetables so easily, and it'll drastically cut down your meal prep time. It's made with high-grade materials, including grade 420 stainless steel and BPA-free plastic. It features three different-sized chopper blades and five interchangeable blades so you don't need to invest in multiple tools. The blades chop onions, peppers and other veggies with ease and the built-in food holder allows you to cut your vegetables without them sliding. There's also an included scrubbing fork that makes cleanup a breeze.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The Mueller Pro-Series 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper is selling fast, so you'll want to get your hands on one while you still can. Prime Day ends today, July 12, so be sure to take advantage of this 20% off deal before it's too late.

$23.87 at Amazon (Save $6.12)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day deals: Get 20% off of the Mueller 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper