Readers sound off on keeping Rikers open, a JetBlue/Spirit merger and Fetterman’s frump

To fix Rikers, invest in comprehensive reforms

Bronx: As a former NYC correction officer and past president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association for more than 20 years, it saddens me to see what Rikers Island has become. It is faced with a possible federal takeover, all due to a lack of resources that should have been directed to the Department of Correction years ago.

The decay and deplorable conditions are unacceptable. The commissioner must surround himself with competent personnel who have first-hand working knowledge of Rikers Island and what is needed. Every institution must be refurbished to ensure that inmates have all the necessary, mandatory, minimum standards. Inmates must be appropriately housed. A person accused of a major felony is not housed in the same area as a car thief. Inmates must be allowed to receive visitors who may have other responsibilities and are permitted to visit after work to eliminate undue stress. The department must do a better job at recruiting qualified candidates, from top to bottom. It is unacceptable that officers are required to work triple tours and expected to be proactive.

The problem I see going forward is if the federal court steps in, the same people there now will remain. Spending taxpayer dollars allocated for the building of several new facilities is ludicrous. With the ongoing migration problem here, I see no way to avoid significantly higher taxes for everyone.

Finally, to the extent that Commissioner Louis Molina has submitted his resignation, it would be regrettable if the mayor accepted it. Just allow him to do his job. Norman Seabrook

Locked out

Brooklyn: I doubt I’m the only person with this problem: My Facebook account was hacked and deactivated. Sadly, I lost the data, photos and videos posted to this account. More alarming is that the business account linked to my personal page still exists, but I can’t post to it! This is detrimental to my work. I’ve emailed Facebook several times for assistance but they never respond. How can I get help with this problem? This is a consumer issue, and annoyingly indicative of poor dealings by huge corporations that ignore our concerns. Ellen Levitt

Driving blind

Glendale: In the morning hours while it is dark, I often see cars traveling without their headlights on. While I have not seen any studies on the subject, what I suspect is that many new cars are provided with headlights that go on automatically when it is dark. If multiple drivers use the car, one may be used to turning on the car and having the lights go on. Another driver may manually turn the lights off. Since our government fails to provide public service announcements with useful information, I hope drivers reading this letter keep this in mind. Thomas Murawski

Sharing is caring

North Brunswick, N.J.: Nationwide, l support the legal influx of immigrants being evenhandedly and strategically relocated throughout our great 50 states. Otherwise, as evinced by the NYC migrant crisis, “the road to perdition is often paved with good intentions” prevails upon U.S. citizens and immigrants alike! Ea A. Mingo

Bigger will be better

East Elmhurst: Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, recently wrote an op-ed underscoring the benefits a merger with Spirit Airlines would have for passengers and consumers. Equally important is the deal’s benefits to New York. From its decision to keep its corporate headquarters in Long Island City to sponsoring the new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK, JetBlue has reaffirmed its commitment to Queens. As the only major airline based in New York, JetBlue already has more than 10,000 crewmembers located here. The merger with Spirit will unlock more opportunity, investment and tax revenue for our city and state. JetBlue has also been a strong community partner for the last 23 years, supporting Queens through donations to local nonprofits, volunteer hours and other initiatives. Our business community stands with JetBlue as it seeks to finalize the merger and bring more opportunity to Queens and New York. Thomas J. Grech, president and CEO, Queens Chamber of Commerce

Ultimate price

Bronx: Voicer Sharon Cesario writes that pictures of the children hurt and the one who died in the day care center should be hung in the prison cells of the (if convicted) people involved so that they can see what they did to these beautiful children and their families. My feeling is that the pictures should be put on top of the gallows to show the world what you will face for crimes like this and any other killings of innocent men, women or children. Living in jail is no just punishment for these crimes. Jimmy Durda

Who signed off?

Manhattan: Is anyone else wondering how this Bronx day care passed inspection? I challenge your investigative reporters to follow up on that. What was inspected? Did they take photos as they are required? Let’s see them. Or did their pockets get lined instead? The city failed again. How do these little babies stand a chance if we can’t even get inspecting a day care center right? C’mon, Daily News, do your job — check on the inspectors. Maureen E. McNamee

Dressing down

Huntington Station, L.I.: Sen. John Fetterman should be ashamed of himself, showing up for work in shorts and a hoodie. He should show some respect for the office he holds. I know the world has gotten much more informal in many places, but the halls of Congress should not be one of them. Maybe a suit and tie is not necessary (although I honestly think it is), but one should not come to most places of employment looking like you’re going to a barbecue. My son called him “Sen. Gym Teacher.” At our school, the physical education teachers dress nicer than that. Shame on you, senator. And shame on our Sen. Chuck Schumer for giving his approval. Nancy Macri Kennedy

Let’s do lunch

Danbury, Conn.: It seems to me that the Voice of the People should sponsor a luncheon meeting between ultra-right-leaning Voicer Bob Pascarella and the blindly liberal Voicer Barbara Berg. Since you seem to print their respective rants regularly, it would be fun if one of your staffers could also attend the lunch and report which one comes out alive. Bob Bergin

Texas justice

Austin, Texas: I am disappointed but hardly surprised that Texas state senators voted on Saturday to acquit Attorney General Ken Paxton on all of the articles of impeachment. The majority of Republican senators did what was easy and expedient, providing a negative example for the country. Sadly, the impeachment vote confirmed my cynical and disheartened view of Texas politics. The state’s three leaders (governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general) have been mean, vindictive and insensitive to the needs of their constituents. Each has been using the Donald Trump and MAGA playbook, placing political fortune above moral, ethical and legal principles. Watching Paxton’s attorneys during his impeachment trial provides ample evidence of this shameful tendency. The tone and content of defense attorney Tony Buzbee’s closing statement echoed Trump’s rhetoric, lashing out against prosecutors. I hope American citizens take notice and don’t follow Texas’ lead. Richard Cherwitz

That’s on them

Williamsburg, Va.: I do not know how many, if any, of the Americans being released from Iran went there voluntarily. All I can say is that the U.S. should never negotiate and pay ransom for the return of Americans who willingly disobeyed American directives and ended up in the hands of our enemies, be they Russia, China, Iran or North Korea. These people should not be a part of any negotiation. John Lemandri

Slavic bigotry?

Long Branch, N.J.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as an Afro-American, I would like to know if Ukraine is a racist country. I ask because when Russia first invaded your country, there were reports that “people of color” who were trying to leave were denied transportation and not allowed to leave. In addition, “people of color” Peace Corp members are being told to expect to be called the N-word once they arrive in your country. A lot of the aid money being provided to your country is being paid by “people of color” (taxes). As such, we would like to know where your country stands regarding race. Lenzy Kelley