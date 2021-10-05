U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

Reading Based Reflex Spinal Health Is Welcoming Experienced Osteopath Kevin Mullen To Its Team

Reflex Spinal Health
·4 min read

Caversham, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced Reading osteopath, Kevin Mullen, has joined the team at Reflex Spinal Health. Reflex Spinal Health provides chiropractic care, osteopathy, foot orthotics, massage therapy, sports, neurological integration system care, wellness care, and spinal rehabilitation treatment in Reading, Berkshire, and South Oxfordshire.

Kevin Mullen is joining the team from Monday, 4th October 2021. He has been practicing in the local area for more than 7 years and is now bringing his wealth of experience to bolster the services offered by Reflex Spinal Health.

When asked about his thoughts on joining Reflex Spinal Health, Kevin says, “I am really looking forward to starting at Reflex Spinal Health, and being part of such a great team. The provision of chiropractic, osteopathy, and soft tissue therapies working side-by-side is a real attraction and Reflex Spinal Health has a great reputation in the local area.”

The Clinic Director at Reflex Spinal Health Andy Green welcomed Kevin Mullen by saying, “I am really pleased that Kevin Mullen has agreed to join us at Reflex. I have known Kev for many years, going back to when we were both working in what was then called Reflex Fitness, above Waitrose in Caversham. At that stage, about 15 years ago, he was using his knowledge as a PT and rehabilitation expert whilst training to be an osteopath at Oxford Brookes. That seems a long time ago now, especially as Kevin has been practicing in the local area for over seven years! I know that Reflex has gained a great addition to our clinical team of Reading chiropractors and osteopaths and I look forward to him starting very soon.”

One of the recommendations that Kevin has received on his LinkedIn profile from a past client says, “I had problems with my back, so I went in to see Kevin. I didn't know him beforehand, hadn't even heard of him through a recommendation or word of mouth. He was really thorough with his assessment and I could tell he was knowledgeable. With a few treatments, Kevin was able to align my body to prevent the back problem from reoccurring, whilst also giving me exercises to do at home that would help me to improve my strength and flexibility in the right areas. The outcome was great for me and I was able to complete a marathon within 6 weeks of treatment. Very happy and grateful for his help. And his continued follow-up is evidence that he cares about his clients.”

Another glowing recommendation for Kevin from another satisfied client says, “Really can't recommend Kevin enough. I have seen numerous physios, chiropractors, and even other osteopaths over the years for the various injuries I've picked up from almost 20 yrs of endurance sports. While these have usually helped in the short term it feels like they have been treating the symptoms, rather than the cause. This is where Kevin really stands out: he looks at the whole picture and is constantly thinking about and researching what might help his patients. I've never been a good sleeper and still struggle. However, the 2 occasions where I have slept through the night recently have been after visits to see Kev! Highly highly recommend him.”

Reflex Spinal Health provides patients with pain relief for many musculoskeletal conditions and symptoms such as back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and headaches (including migraines). Reflex Spinal Health also offers cutting-edge K-Laser Therapy for a wide variety of conditions. The clinic says that pain management, correction, and returning the patient to their optimal function are their primary goals. The clinic has won the award for Best Health & Wellbeing provider in the whole Thames Valley region, an award that was presented by the Thames Valley Chamber of commerce.

https://youtu.be/2O0TB79Qnxc

Readers can find out more about the clinic by viewing information and reviews of Reflex Spinal Health online. The clinic can be reached at the phone number 0118 946 2100 or using a contact form on its website.

###

For more information about Reflex Spinal Health, contact the company here:

Reflex Spinal Health
Andrew Green
01189462100
andrew.green@reflexspinalhealth.com
17 Church Rd, Reading, RG4 7AA

CONTACT: Andrew Green


