'Reading Rainbow' will return in 2022 with an interactive component

After more than 15 years off the air, Reading Rainbow will return to TV in early 2022. Per CBS News , this latest version of the classic children’s show will be known as Reading Rainbow Live. It will feature an interactive component that kids will be able to access through Looped . The platform will allow viewers to ask questions of the cast, and participate in games. Naturally, Reading Rainbow Live will also be available to stream online.

The original debuted in 1983 and was famously hosted by LeVar Burton. The Star Trek: The Next Generation actor won’t be involved in the new project, at least not as a host. Instead, a cast of “Rainbows” will share that duty. What won’t change is the format of the show. As before, each episode will be about 25 minutes and will try to teach audiences through music, field trips, cultural experiences and the book of the day of course.

Creative Director Amy Guglielmo told CBS News the new show is partly a response to the pandemic. “We know it was a tough pandemic for parents, for caregivers, for teachers,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that we have kids engaging with books and we’re going to use movement and music to engage kids in learning.”