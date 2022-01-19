U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,591.75
    +20.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,369.00
    +110.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,307.00
    +101.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,104.60
    +12.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.99
    +0.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.00
    +2.81 (+14.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4650
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,223.47
    +685.08 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.15
    -7.23 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.88
    +38.33 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

READOUT: Administrator Guzman Joins Senator Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas in New Hampshire to Promote SBA’s Efforts to Build a Better America

United States Small Business Administration
·4 min read

The Grind Rail Trail Café Visit

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Sen. Maggie Hassan &amp; Congressman Chris Pappas talk to The Grind Rail Trail Caf&#xe9; owner Melanie Davis in Derry, New Hampshire.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Sen. Maggie Hassan & Congressman Chris Pappas talk to The Grind Rail Trail Café owner Melanie Davis in Derry, New Hampshire.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Sen. Maggie Hassan & Congressman Chris Pappas talk to The Grind Rail Trail Café owner Melanie Davis in Derry, New Hampshire.

Small Business Forum

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman &amp; Congressman Chris Pappas participate in a small business forum in the Palace Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman & Congressman Chris Pappas participate in a small business forum in the Palace Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman & Congressman Chris Pappas participate in a small business forum in the Palace Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester, New Hampshire, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined Senator Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas in Derry and Manchester, New Hampshire last week to meet with small business owners and local organizations. In Derry, Administrator Guzman spotlighted the positive economic impact of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), an American Rescue Plan program, on bringing performing arts venues back to life while touring the Derry Opera House.

“New Hampshire's small business community has shown incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, many of them tapping into vital federal relief through SBA so that they can focus on what they do best: grow their businesses, create jobs, and adapt to drive the state's economic recovery. It was a privilege to meet New Hampshire business owners and their incredible local support networks to learn more about their inspiring pivot stories as well as the challenges and opportunities they see on the horizon," said Administrator Guzman. "It is the north star of the SBA to help provide more opportunities to help all of our small business owners thrive, and I thank Senator Hassan and Congressman Pappas and all of our partners who are helping America's small businesses access much-needed resources. The SBA remains ready to provide small businesses with the crucial help they need to pivot and grow."

Administrator Guzman kicked off her New Hampshire visit at the Derry Opera House with Senator Hassan and Congressman Pappas. Later, they visited The Grind Rail Trail Café and met café owner Melanie Davis. Davis was able to survive the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with support through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

After this, Administrator Guzman and Congressman Pappas traveled to Manchester and met Peter Ramsey, President and CEO of the Palace Theatre, Joyce Craig, Mayor of Manchester, NH, and Mike Skelton, President, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. They also participated in a small business forum in the Palace Theatre where they discussed local business successes and continued challenges, as well as SBA resources. They ended their trip there with a tour of the Palace Theatre.

“In New Hampshire, small business is our big business,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “Small businesses aren’t just bricks and walls and sales receipts; they are part of the very fabric of our state and our community. That is why it was so critical that Congress act as quickly as possible to provide support for Main Street in New Hampshire. Programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund were lifelines for Granite State small businesses and that's why I was pleased to welcome Administrator Guzman to New Hampshire to hear from our small businesses and listen to their stories. I thank her for the work she has done to support our small businesses, and I remain committed to ensuring New Hampshire’s small business community has the resources and support they need.”

This visit marks the Administrator's first official visit to New Hampshire. Since June 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 22 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Attachments

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Free government COVID test kits now available

    Americans can request free COVID-19 test kits -- four per address -- at COVIDTESTS.GOV. The tests are free from the U.S. government and the first shipments are set to go out by the end of January.

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • Teva settles shareholder lawsuit over generic drug pricing for $420 million

    (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $420 million to settle shareholder litigation alleging the company hid an anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of generic drugs. Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said the "vast majority" of the settlement will be funded by the company's insurers. "This resolution is in the overall best interest of Teva and the patients who continue to rely on us each day for the world’s largest portfolio of generics medicines," Dougherty said in an email.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Ethereum Is No Longer a One-Chain Ecosystem

    Earlier this week, Evan Van Ness of Starbloom Ventures and Josh Stark of the Ethereum Foundation released an Ethereum year-end report, The Year in Ethereum 2021, diving into activity on the network last year. Subscribe to Valid Points here. Demand for blockspace on Ethereum skyrocketed during 2021, with $9.9 billion in transaction fees being paid throughout the year.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • Is Unity Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Investors usually call a stock "undervalued" when its market cap is less than the cash it is generating now plus the cash it will generate in future years discounted back to the present. Is Unity Software (NYSE: U), a popular growth stock among investors, undervalued right now?

  • Dwindling OPEC+ Spare Capacity Sets Oil Up for Sizzling Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- As they strain to restore oil production, OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies -- potentially setting up crude prices for a sizzling summer.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Imag

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • Intel Enters the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Space amidst Rising Concerns over Mining and the Environment

    Intel’s latest move is a timely one. Following China’s Bitcoin mining ban, a U.S Congress subcommittee hearing on cryptos will put greater focus on mining.

  • Texas Power Grid Braces for Freeze That Imperils Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid and the natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays that supply it are facing their second test in less than a month as subzero weather bears down on the Lone Star state. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNe

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Wells Fargo names Derek Flowers as new chief risk officer

    Wells Fargo & Co named Derek Flowers as its new chief risk officer, leading all aspects of the lender's risk management systems, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Flowers replaces Mandy Norton, who served as the bank's chief risk officer since 2018 and is planning to retire in June. He takes the job as the bank continues to work on what Chief Executive Charlie Scharf recently called a "multi-year effort to satisfy" regulatory requirements.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.