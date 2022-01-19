READOUT: Administrator Guzman Joins Senator Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas in New Hampshire to Promote SBA’s Efforts to Build a Better America

The Grind Rail Trail Café Visit

Manchester, New Hampshire, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined Senator Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas in Derry and Manchester, New Hampshire last week to meet with small business owners and local organizations. In Derry, Administrator Guzman spotlighted the positive economic impact of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), an American Rescue Plan program, on bringing performing arts venues back to life while touring the Derry Opera House.

“New Hampshire's small business community has shown incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, many of them tapping into vital federal relief through SBA so that they can focus on what they do best: grow their businesses, create jobs, and adapt to drive the state's economic recovery. It was a privilege to meet New Hampshire business owners and their incredible local support networks to learn more about their inspiring pivot stories as well as the challenges and opportunities they see on the horizon," said Administrator Guzman. "It is the north star of the SBA to help provide more opportunities to help all of our small business owners thrive, and I thank Senator Hassan and Congressman Pappas and all of our partners who are helping America's small businesses access much-needed resources. The SBA remains ready to provide small businesses with the crucial help they need to pivot and grow."

Administrator Guzman kicked off her New Hampshire visit at the Derry Opera House with Senator Hassan and Congressman Pappas. Later, they visited The Grind Rail Trail Café and met café owner Melanie Davis. Davis was able to survive the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with support through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

After this, Administrator Guzman and Congressman Pappas traveled to Manchester and met Peter Ramsey, President and CEO of the Palace Theatre, Joyce Craig, Mayor of Manchester, NH, and Mike Skelton, President, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. They also participated in a small business forum in the Palace Theatre where they discussed local business successes and continued challenges, as well as SBA resources. They ended their trip there with a tour of the Palace Theatre.

“In New Hampshire, small business is our big business,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “Small businesses aren’t just bricks and walls and sales receipts; they are part of the very fabric of our state and our community. That is why it was so critical that Congress act as quickly as possible to provide support for Main Street in New Hampshire. Programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund were lifelines for Granite State small businesses and that's why I was pleased to welcome Administrator Guzman to New Hampshire to hear from our small businesses and listen to their stories. I thank her for the work she has done to support our small businesses, and I remain committed to ensuring New Hampshire’s small business community has the resources and support they need.”

This visit marks the Administrator's first official visit to New Hampshire. Since June 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 22 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

