U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,641.68
    -35.35 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,921.36
    -310.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.89
    -120.01 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,151.43
    -28.38 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.20
    -0.70 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2100
    -0.3400 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,364.62
    -1,214.45 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.46
    -73.77 (-7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

READOUT: Administrator Guzman Joins Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona to Promote SBA Efforts to Build a Better America

United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

SBA Efforts to Build a Better America

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman meets with local business owners in Arizona.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman meets with local business owners in Arizona.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman meets with local business owners in Arizona.

SBA Efforts to Build a Better America

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman meets with Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona to promote SBA&#x002019;s efforts to build a better America.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman meets with Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona to promote SBA’s efforts to build a better America.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman meets with Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona to promote SBA’s efforts to build a better America.

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona last week to meet with small business owners and local organizations working with the SBA's Community Navigator Pilot Program and other initiatives that are helping more entrepreneurs access valuable public resources.

“Arizona's small business community has shown incredible grit and resilience throughout the pandemic, many of them tapping into vital federal COVID relief through SBA as they pivoted and adapted to drive the state's economic recovery," said Administrator Guzman. "My thanks to Senator Kelly, whose advocacy and leadership for Arizona has brought our Community Navigator program to life, and to all of our private partners who are helping America's small businesses and entrepreneurs connect and access the resources they need to grow and thrive, regardless of the zip code they are in. As part of this effort, we are continuing to streamline SBA programs and service as to make sure we meet our small businesses where they are and help them seize the opportunities ahead, whether that means helping them expand into e-commerce or rebuild and capitalize on improvements to America’s critical systems under President Biden’s new infrastructure law."

Administrator Guzman kicked off her Arizona visit at Moreno's Mexican Grill in Mesa with Senator Kelly and restaurant owner Jose Moreno. Moreno’s survived the pandemic with support through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. During that stop, Administrator Guzman met with several participants in the SBA's new Community Navigator Pilot Program, which leverages organizations that have built trust in their local communities, to hear how they are helping businesses like Moreno's recover from the pandemic.

“The Community Navigator Program will help Arizona small businesses cut through red tape to keep their doors open, workers on the payroll and growing into the future. I will continue to work with Republicans, Democrats, and this administration to ensure Arizona’s small businesses get the support they need to recover from this pandemic,” said Senator Kelly.

During the visit, Administrator Guzman also connected with Local First Arizona at Frances Boutique in Phoenix, AZ. Local First Arizona is a nonprofit organization committed to community and economic development throughout Arizona. While there, Administrator Guzman, Senator Kelly, and small business owners of Frances Boutique, Derek Sips, Linger Longer Lounge, and Voyce Threads and Root Salon spoke about the future of small business with the rise of e-commerce and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will increase broadband and internet access for underserved communities across the country.

The trip marks Administrator Guzman's first visit to Arizona since her confirmation. Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 21 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Attachments

CONTACT: SBA Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi considering more COVID-19 aid in spending plan, Biden’s vaccine mandate goes into effect

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) considering more COVID-19 aid in her spending plan and how President Biden's vaccine mandate takes effect today.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Come Off Day’s Low

  • This year’s income tax filing season starts Jan. 24, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    Mark your calendars because January 24 is the date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. The 2022 tax season will run from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, April 18, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Monday — but brace yourself for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season, Treasury officials said. The bill would include adding $80 billion over a decade to the IRS budget for more staff and better technology to catch tax cheaters, as well as funding to improve customer service.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • 4 mistakes the Powell Fed made — from a former insider

    Here are four mistakes the Federal Reserve made, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • IRS is already facing a backlog ahead of tax filing season

    Filing season opens January 24 and Treasury officials are urging taxpayers to get their tax returns in as early as possible.

  • Forget Rate Hikes. How the Fed Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters.

    If there is one takeaway from another muddled jobs report, it’s this, writes Lisa Beilfuss: The Federal Reserve is behind the curve and falling fast. Investors should brace for more aggressive tightening—and even welcome it.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • The states that won't tax military retirement in 2022

    Find out whether your state will tax you a little, a lot or nothing at all.

  • Amazon confirms 'Project Tiger' plan for Renton warehouse

    Amazon's plan — dubbed "Project Tiger" — includes the renovation of a 164,480-square-foot building in Renton. Here's how the company says it will use the facility.

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • How to resign from a job you just started

    It can take a while to adjust to a new job. But sometimes you know right away that you’ve made a big mistake. Maybe the issue is a micromanaging boss. Or maybe it’s a job that feels very different from what was advertised.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • Amazon Is Focus of Push to Curb ‘Rank-and-Yank’ Worker Ratings

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, white-collar employees at Amazon.com Inc. have accused the company of using opaque “rank-and-yank” performance reviews to periodically cull its workforce. Now a proposed law in Amazon’s home state of Washington could make it harder for companies to terminate workers without explaining why. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.