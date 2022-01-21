U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,402.04
    -80.69 (-1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,290.86
    -424.53 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,799.45
    -354.57 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.53
    -20.51 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    -0.79 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    -11.20 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    -0.0820 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6280
    -0.4720 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,902.79
    -4,994.42 (-11.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.26
    +647.58 (+266.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

READOUT: Administrator Guzman, SBA Leaders Participate in the 90th Winter Meeting of The U.S. Conference of Mayors

United States Small Business Administration
·4 min read

Conference of Mayors

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman delivers remarks to more than 200 mayors and business leaders at the 90th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman delivers remarks to more than 200 mayors and business leaders at the 90th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman delivers remarks to more than 200 mayors and business leaders at the 90th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C.

USCM Small Business & Entrepreneurship Task Force

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman participates in a Small Business Task Force meeting with USCM Small Business &amp; Entrepreneurship Task Force Co-Chairs Burnsville, MN Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Westland, MI Mayor William Wild, and over 25 other mayors.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman participates in a Small Business Task Force meeting with USCM Small Business & Entrepreneurship Task Force Co-Chairs Burnsville, MN Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Westland, MI Mayor William Wild, and over 25 other mayors.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman participates in a Small Business Task Force meeting with USCM Small Business & Entrepreneurship Task Force Co-Chairs Burnsville, MN Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Westland, MI Mayor William Wild, and over 25 other mayors.

Washington, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), delivered remarks to more than 200 mayors and business leaders at the Mayors and Business Leaders Plenary Breakfast Thursday as part of the three-day 90th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM). In her speech, Administrator Guzman highlighted how the SBA and local governments can work together to provide small businesses the assistance they need to survive and thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and the SBA have focused this past year on meeting small businesses where they are and filling gaps in relief to ensure equitable recovery for all our hard-working entrepreneurs,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’ve done all this working alongside you – together with local organizations in your own backyards with our expanded lending network empowering local community financial institutions. And we have made these connections stronger with the launch of the American Rescue Plan supported inclusive network of Community Navigators, who are powering over 450 new touchpoint organizations focused on underserved and highly entrepreneurial communities in your cities. We are committed to continuing to build on this work because America’s cities are defined by small businesses.”

Administrator Guzman was introduced by Miami, FL Mayor Francis Suarez and followed remarks by Secretary Marcia Fudge of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last April, Administrator Guzman participated in a Zoom call with USCM leadership, including Mayor Suarez; Louisville, KY Mayor Greg Fischer; former Mayor of Dayton, OH Nan Whaley; former Columbia, SC Mayor Stephen Benjamin; Burnsville, MN Mayor Elizabeth Kautz; Westland, MI Mayor William Wild; Los Angeles, CA Mayor Eric Garcetti, and USCM CEO and Director Tom Cochran to discuss key small business initiatives.

That month, the SBA and USCM also signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) agreement to develop and foster mutual understanding and a working relationship between the SBA and the USCM to help start, maintain, strengthen, and expand small business development at the local level.

Administrator Guzman participated in a Small Business Task Force meeting following the breakfast. The meeting started with briefing opening remarks by USCM Small Business & Entrepreneurship Task Force Co-Chairs Mayors Kautz and Wild, and Administrator Guzman informed over 25 mayors about SBA programs. The meeting concluded with a Q&A session moderated by Mayor Kautz.

Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting & Business Development, attended the Small Business Task Force meeting with Administrator Guzman. There she answered questions from mayors regarding government contracting and the SBA’s work supporting small business contractors interested in working with the Federal Government, including Woman-owned, Veteran-owned, Socially Disadvantaged, HUBZone, and 8(a) Minority Business Development Program small businesses.

Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, also joined Administrator Guzman in attending the USCM Winter Meeting Thursday, participating in a panel during a special session on inclusive prosperity through entrepreneurship and workforce readiness. Associate Administrator Madrid discussed SBA programs that support small business economic development, including the Community Navigator Pilot Program.

“The essence of the Community Navigator Pilot Program is to connect in a hyperlocal way and meet small businesses where they are,” said Associate Administrator Madrid. “For this Navigator approach to be successful, it is essential that we connect community champions with local, peer-to-peer ecosystems. Our hope is that you as mayors and community leaders can rally behind this hub-and-spoke concept, nurture it and cultivate it.”

The USCM Winter Meeting featured mayors from around the nation, Congressional officials and Biden-Harris administration officials discussing the priorities of America’s cities in 2022. In the meeting, the mayors discussed a wide range of topics, including the implementation of the American Rescue Plan Act, Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, public safety, climate change, affordable housing, small businesses, and economic mobility.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Attachments

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row

    Lithuania's exports to China suffered a near-total collapse in December, amid a blazing row over the Baltic state's support for Taiwan. Chinese government customs data released on Thursday showed shipments from Lithuania to China dropped by 91.4 per cent last month from a year earlier. Compared to November 2021, the drop was 91.1 per cent, offering factual evidence to support Lithuanian exporters' complaints that they have been frozen out of the Chinese market in recent weeks. Do you have questi

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • Qatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways took a $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media on Friday, publishing a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKN0SpWeILo&feature=youtu.be of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns." The two sides have been locked for months in a spiralling dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the passenger jets, which Airbus has said is happening prematurely but does not represent any safety issue. Qatar Airways hit back with the first official images of jets grounded by its regulator after Airbus accused the state airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.

  • Chinese rare earth minerals are ‘a national security risk’: Sen. Mark Kelly

    The Biden administration’s push to reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese imports has renewed domestic efforts to produce rare earths minerals, critical to the production of electric vehicles and electronics.

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Carhartt Stuck With Its Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate. The Backlash Ensued.

    Some on social media have called for a boycott; ‘we stand behind our decision,’ workwear-apparel company says.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • Sen. Kelly: The insider trading happening in Congress is 'not right'

    Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona sat down with Yahoo Finance to talk about his Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, which would confiscate a lawmaker’s entire salary if they break the rules.

  • Airbus reportedly scraps Qatar order as A350 rift widens

    Airbus has reportedly revoked an order for 50 A320 jets from Qatar Airways in response to a lawsuit recently filed by the carrier related to the larger A350. The airline recently sued Airbus in a British court seeking more than $600 million it says it is owed over issues ranging from erosion of lightning protection material to faulty paint that has sidelined 21 of its A350s. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the manufacturer now accuses Qatar as part of those proceedings of exaggerating the situation with the A350.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Manag

  • Apple Stock Gets a Big Target Price Boost. Supply-Chain Problems Are Improving.

    Ahead of Apple's results, Wells Fargo raises its estimates for quarterly revenue and profits, and boosts the stock price target.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • An Indian engineer will run Google’s new blockchain division

    Shivakumar Venkataraman joins other recent Indian-origin appointees at top firms, such as Leena Nair at Chanel, and Parag Agrawal at Twitter.

  • Fed Seen Signaling March Rate Rise and Assets Runoff Soon After

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will signal next week they’ll raise interest rates in March for the first time in more than three years and shrink their balance sheet soon after, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Pare Drop in Choppy Session; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertA majorit

  • How can US solve 'Great Resignation'? Create better jobs, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says.

    Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says he has a remedy for the 'Great Resignation' that is upending the U.S. economy: Create better jobs.

  • A Dam in Syria Was on a 'No-Strike' List. The U.S. Bombed It Anyway.

    Near the height of the war against the Islamic State group in Syria, a sudden riot of explosions rocked the country’s largest dam, a towering, 18-story structure on the Euphrates River that held back a 25-mile-long reservoir above a valley where hundreds of thousands of people lived. The Tabqa Dam was a strategic linchpin controlled by the Islamic State group. The explosions March 26, 2017, knocked dam workers to the ground. A fire spread and crucial equipment failed. The flow of the Euphrates R

  • Rising rates are ‘really stirring up markets,’ market strategist says

    JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist&nbsp;Meera Pandit joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down market action, discuss rates, volatility, and the outlook for the 2022 stock market.

  • Voices: Time is running out for Ivanka Trump – and fast

    This week, Ivanka woke up in an America she didn’t recognise. For the first time in her life, her father can’t protect her from speaking honestly

  • Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron Corp, partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, said on Friday they were withdrawing from the country, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following last year's coup. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in its first public acknowledgment of the move, also said on Friday that it no longer held exploration licences in Myanmar as of last year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Dialogue Announces Change to Senior Management

    Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier health and wellness virtual healthcare platform, announced today that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Anna Chif has decided to leave the organization for family reasons.