READOUT: Administrator Guzman Visits Small Businesses in New Orleans to Highlight the SBA’s Efforts to Promote an Equitable Recovery

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman tours Mardi Gras World with owner Barry Kern in New Orleans, LA. Mardi Gras World used the SBA’s PPP loan to maintain payroll and cover administrative expenses.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman talks with Dooky Chase’s Restaurant co-owner Stella Chase Reese in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant received EIDL, RRF, and PPP funding during the height of the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, February 18, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, visited the New Orleans, LA metro area to uplift and highlight Black health and wellness during Black History Month.

“Louisiana small business owners and entrepreneurs have shown incredible resilience throughout natural disasters and the pandemic, tapping into the vital resources provided by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other COVID relief and disaster programs. Their tenacity has helped deliver the strongest economic growth America has seen in 40 years,” said Administrator Guzman. “With the future growth opportunities ahead, including those realized through President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law), this visit was important to hear from local small business owners and civic leaders about the ways SBA can lead to help them be successful. Without question, the SBA and its partners are committed to addressing capital and opportunity gaps to ensure all of our great Louisiana businesses, including the incredible black-owned businesses I met, can continue to help us drive our economic recovery. New Orleans is a rich cultural economy, and it was my great honor to visit on the cusp of Mardi Gras to celebrate Black History Month and ensure my team and I have the insights to continue to do all we can to help them seize the opportunities ahead.”

Administrator Guzman kicked off her trip by joining U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and met with Black and local leaders during a roundtable hosted by the Congressman. They discussed new federal contracting changes that will help underserved and small disadvantaged businesses compete for contract opportunities presented by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other avenues. SBA resource partners, Community Navigators, and others also shared information on resources and opportunities for small business owners to increase their financial wellness at the event.

“It is an honor to have Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman here in New Orleans to hear from the community and to focus on Black-owned businesses in honor of Black History Month,” said Congressman Troy Carter. “We have a shared goal of helping expand the reach of the Small Business Administration as well as seeking to continually improve its systems so it can serve more people more effectively. Having Administrator Guzman here in the Second Congressional District displays her commitment to the people of Louisiana, a strong partnership between our offices, and a promise of future collaboration.”

Following the roundtable discussion, Administrator Guzman visited Café Reconcile, an eating establishment in New Orleans, LA, and met with owner and hospitality development manager Brandy Trepagnier and Executive Director Gerald Duhon. Trepagnier’s business received assistance from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to create its business plan before opening and braved the worst of the pandemic with funding from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). They used the assistance to cover payroll and administrative expenses.

Administrator Guzman also visited Dooky Chase’s Restaurant co-owner Stella Chase Reese. The restaurant is on the Louisiana register of historic places and has served former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. The restaurant received funding through the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and the Paycheck Protection Program and used it to maintain payroll and administrative expenses during the height of the pandemic. Reese told Administrator Guzman that the funds helped “to keep things going – without that help, we wouldn’t have kept things going!”

Administrator Guzman also met with Barry Kern, owner, President, and CEO of Mardi Gras World. The business benefitted from multiple SBA programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program, using funds to maintain payroll. Administrator Guzman ended her trip by visiting Vance Vaucresson, the third-generation owner of Vaucresson’s Sausage Company, established in 1899, which has its roots in an earlier first-of-its-kind black-owned enterprise in New Orleans during the Reconstruction era.

This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to the New Orleans area. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 25 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 40 cities.

Photos from the trip are available below.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

