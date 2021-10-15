READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Joins First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Visit to Kansas City, Kansas

Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during her visit to Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday, October 12, to highlight the Build Back Better agenda and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The First Lady and Administrator Guzman hosted a conversation at El Centro Academy for Children with Hispanic community leaders and small business owners to talk about equity and the Biden-Harris Administration's Build Back Better Agenda. Through the various programs and initiatives, the SBA continues to work to equitably deliver relief to those impacted most by the pandemic. In Kansas alone, SBA has delivered over $10 billion in relief to small businesses in need. At an earlier event, Representative Sharice Davids and Governor Laura Kelly, joined the First Lady and Administrator Guzman to hear how Bria Rodriguez-Boog, owner of small architecture firm Archifootprint, benefited from SBA’s economic aid programs.

"It was a pleasure to join First Lady Biden in Kansas City today to honor Hispanic Heritage Month and to hear so many inspiring stories of resilience and success. Closing opportunity gaps for the Latino community and other historically disadvantaged groups has been one of President Biden's top priorities and is a driving force behind the work we've been doing at the SBA. I'm committed to working with the First Lady and the entire Biden-Harris Administration to help bridge every gap we find so more of America's entrepreneurs can build connections, access resources, and pursue opportunities," Administrator Guzman said.

This marks the Administrator's first official visit to Kansas. Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 14 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

