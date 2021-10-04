READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Visits Small Manufacturer with Associate Administrator Bibi Hidalgo and Local Elected Officials to Celebrate National Manufacturing Day

National Manufacturing Day

Greg Merril, CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Administrator Guzman, Representative David Trone, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando and Associate Administrator Bibi Hidalgo.

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman touring Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT)

Washington, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration , visited Gaithersburg, Maryland, this past Friday, October 1, touring Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) in honor of National Manufacturing Day.

Administrator Guzman, Associate Administrator of Government Contracting and Business Development Bibi Hidalgo, U.S. Representative David Trone (MD-6), and Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando met with APT CEO Greg Merrill and other APT senior executives Friday morning for a tour of their manufacturing facilities. During the walking tour of APT, the group discussed the history of the company and the products they produce. The tour featured the robotics used in sorting products, a newly renovated section of the facility, and the final pharmaceutical used to treat antibiotic and multi-drug resistant infections.

National Manufacturing Day is celebrated in conjunction with the Biden-Harris commitment to ensure the future of America is “Made in America.” Manufacturers seek to fill over four million high-skill, high-tech, and high-paying jobs over the next decade, and SBA will continue to support their success. Earlier this year, President Biden laid out his priorities to ensure American workers remain globally competitive by pledging to “increase American-made content in federal purchases and bolster critical supply chains” and elevated the initiative through the Administration’s Made in America Office.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics is a small pharmaceutical manufacturer that specializes in inventing and perfecting alternative therapies for treating antibiotic and multi-drug resistant infections. Antibiotic resistance is one of the top concerns in medicine and pharmaceuticals today. APT has served as an innovator in their field by moving away from traditional antibiotic treatments for bacterial infections in order to focus on and experiment with Phages, which are viruses that naturally attack bacteria.



