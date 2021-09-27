U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.75
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,731.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,166.25
    -28.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.70
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.34
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1696
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9470
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,216.18
    -919.55 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.29
    -55.23 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,147.62
    -92.44 (-0.31%)
     

READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visits Brooklyn with House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez

United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

Washington, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, visited Kings County, New York this past Saturday, September 25, touring parts of Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez’s district impacted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

Administrator Guzman spent the day traversing parts of Kings County with Congresswoman Velázquez, including the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Gowanus and Sunset Park, to see first-hand how SBA’s disaster relief efforts are assisting small business owners.

Administrator Guzman and Congresswoman Velázquez, Chairwoman of the U.S. House Small Business Committee, toured Brooklyn Navy Yard-based business, American Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (American PAPR), a veteran-led manufacturer of American-made personal protective equipment (PPE) and later toured a Hurricane Ida-impacted neighborhood tavern, Lucey’s Lounge in Gowanus.

Afterward, the officials visited the SBA Business Recovery Center in Sunset Park, operating out of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and met with disaster-impacted small business owners from the Bushwick, Red Hook and Gowanus sections of Brooklyn. Administrator Guzman and Congresswoman Velázquez were joined by Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Randy Peers as well as SBA New York District Office officials. The SBA has so far delivered over $18 million in relief to New Yorkers impacted by Hurricane Ida as of Sept. 27, 2021.

“I see firsthand that Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez works tirelessly day-in and day-out to fight for small businesses across her diverse district and the nation. In addition to fighting for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida, she remains a fierce advocate and champion for American entrepreneurs everywhere. I am proud to work with Representative Velázquez, the House Small Business Committee chairwoman, along with her congressional colleagues, to quickly and efficiently deploy resources that America’s small business owners need to build back better from natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Administrator Guzman said.

“I’d like to thank Administrator Guzman for traveling to Brooklyn to hear from our extraordinary small businesses like American PAPR and Lucey’s Lounge,” said Congresswoman Velázquez. “From facilitating COVID-19 relief grants and loans to disaster assistance, the SBA continues to play a key role in helping many small businesses stay on their feet during challenging times. As Chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee, these visits are critical to informing my work in Washington and we now turn towards building on the progress we have accomplished as small businesses continue to weather the economic fallout of the pandemic.”

This visit marked Administrator Guzman’s second visit into New York City and her first to Kings County.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    As MarijuanaMoment.net reports, a panel from the U.S. House of Representatives -- having passed its SAFE Banking Act (a law legalizing banks doing business with cannabis companies) as part of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week -- is now preparing for a vote to "federally legalize marijuana" outright. Shares of marijuana stocks are responding as you'd expect. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are both up 4.1% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT today.

  • What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

    September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher by 9.4% at $7.63 after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 155, which includes a two-year extension of the Fuel Cell Net Energy Metering program, known as Fuel Cell NEM. FuelCell issued a press release Monday: "Fuel Cell NEM allows businesses to invest their own private capital in clean, firm technology that reduces their energy consumption and lowers their environmental footprint by reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid C

  • China Faces a Reckoning With Evergrande Crisis. What Could Come Next.

    While there is little direct U.S. exposure to the property developer’s debt, the fallout could hit global markets if investor confidence sours.

  • Debt ceiling deadline looms, Biden's agenda in peril

    Rick Newman&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the Democrats' efforts to pass Biden's 'Build Back Better Agenda' as the debate intensifies in Congress and the ramifications failing to raise the debt ceiling could have on the nation.

  • Why China's crypto crackdown could be good for the U.S.

    Investor Anthony Pompliano joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in Bitcoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Ways and Means Committee adds a federal Auto-IRA program to $3.5 trillion package

    A nationwide retirement program combined with an enhanced Savers Credit would really help lower-paid workers save for retirement. The House Ways and Means Committee has included Auto-IRAs in the $3.5-trillion health, education, and climate bill. Who knows what will eventually get passed, but this addition is a big step forward on the journey to make sure that all Americans are covered by a retirement plan at work.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as investors eye DC votes

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown and advance a bevy of new measures.

  • Market Recap: Monday, September 27

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, DC. Larry Shover, D. Alexander Capital CIO and Tom Essaye, The Sevens Report Research Founder joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures opened little changed after cyclical-led session

    Stock futures opened near the flat line Monday evening on the heels of a mixed session, with cyclical stocks getting bid higher as optimism over the firming growth backdrop built further.

  • Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine’s gas king

    Ukraine’s pipeline chief has a stark winter warning for Britain: the geopolitics of Europe’s escalating gas war with Russia are intractable, and the coming supply crunch is likely to force brutal demand destruction in industry and homes.

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • Two Fed officials depart amid scrutiny over investment trades

    Two Federal Reserve officials who came under scrutiny for investment trades they made last year announced their retirements on Monday, in a controversy that has already sparked a planned review of the Fed's ethics rules. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he will retire on Oct. 8, citing the "distraction" of the controversy over his investments, while Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he will retire on Sept. 30, pointing to a long-term health condition. The two are among 12 regional Fed presidents that get rotating seats on the central bank's powerful monetary policy committee, which sets U.S. interest rates.

  • Staten Island crowd defies vaccine mandate by storming mall food court, video shows

    As customers enjoyed their Saturday afternoon at Staten Island Mall and prepared to enjoy their meals, a raucous, maskless crowd of dozens opposing New York City's indoor vaccination mandate stormed into the mall while chanting, "U-S-A!" Their goal: to eat at the food court without showing proof of vaccination.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Everybody go get food and eat. That is what we're here to do!" one woman sai

  • Fed Officials Reinforce Message on Taper Soon, Liftoff Patience

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials reinforced the U.S. central bank’s message that it would probably begin winding down its bond-buying program soon, though the economic recovery still had a way to go before interest-rate increases would be appropriate.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Roo

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.