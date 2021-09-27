READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visits Brooklyn with House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez

Washington, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration , visited Kings County, New York this past Saturday, September 25, touring parts of Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez’s district impacted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

Administrator Guzman spent the day traversing parts of Kings County with Congresswoman Velázquez, including the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Gowanus and Sunset Park, to see first-hand how SBA’s disaster relief efforts are assisting small business owners.

Administrator Guzman and Congresswoman Velázquez, Chairwoman of the U.S. House Small Business Committee, toured Brooklyn Navy Yard-based business, American Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (American PAPR), a veteran-led manufacturer of American-made personal protective equipment (PPE) and later toured a Hurricane Ida-impacted neighborhood tavern, Lucey’s Lounge in Gowanus.

Afterward, the officials visited the SBA Business Recovery Center in Sunset Park, operating out of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and met with disaster-impacted small business owners from the Bushwick, Red Hook and Gowanus sections of Brooklyn. Administrator Guzman and Congresswoman Velázquez were joined by Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Randy Peers as well as SBA New York District Office officials. The SBA has so far delivered over $18 million in relief to New Yorkers impacted by Hurricane Ida as of Sept. 27, 2021.

“I see firsthand that Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez works tirelessly day-in and day-out to fight for small businesses across her diverse district and the nation. In addition to fighting for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida, she remains a fierce advocate and champion for American entrepreneurs everywhere. I am proud to work with Representative Velázquez, the House Small Business Committee chairwoman, along with her congressional colleagues, to quickly and efficiently deploy resources that America’s small business owners need to build back better from natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Administrator Guzman said.

“I’d like to thank Administrator Guzman for traveling to Brooklyn to hear from our extraordinary small businesses like American PAPR and Lucey’s Lounge,” said Congresswoman Velázquez. “From facilitating COVID-19 relief grants and loans to disaster assistance, the SBA continues to play a key role in helping many small businesses stay on their feet during challenging times. As Chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee, these visits are critical to informing my work in Washington and we now turn towards building on the progress we have accomplished as small businesses continue to weather the economic fallout of the pandemic.”

This visit marked Administrator Guzman’s second visit into New York City and her first to Kings County.

