Ready to go 0-60? The new Ford Mustang GTD 2025 model is on its what. What you should know

The ultimate Ford Mustang is pawing the ground, ready to run. Ford plans to sell to the public a tech-laden version of the All-American pony car as a 2025 model, boasting more than 800 horsepower and features outlawed by the international GT3 sports car racing series.

Called the Mustang GTD, the new car is a street legal version of the Mustang GT3 car Ford will run versus brands like Porsche and Aston Martin in races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Amazingly, the car will be street legal.

Details are scarce. Prices will start around $300,000 and the car will be sold through a special ordering process. Ford hasn’t said how many GTDs it will build. The car will begin its life at the Flat Rock plant that builds regular Mustangs before being shipped to Canadian engineering company Multimatic, the supplier that just finished production of the $500,000 Ford GT super car.

Ford moved the 2025 Mustang GTD's transaxle to the rear to achieve a near 50/50 weight distribution.

Key features of the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD

5.2L supercharged V8

8-speed dual-clutch transmission

Rear-mounted transaxle

Near 50/50 weight distribution

Active rear wing

Magnesium wheels

Titanium exhaust

Carbon fiber body panels

Racing technology

“The target was to go much, much faster than we’ve ever gone before,” said chief engineer Greg Goodall.

That doesn’t mean the GTD will be faster than the race car. That’s virtually impossible, given that it’ll have a street-legal exhaust and safety systems, but it will boast features banned by the no-holds-barred racing series, including the output of its 5.2L supercharged V8 engine and elements of its suspension.

Ford moved the transmission to the rear axle to give the GTD a near 50/50 front/rear weight distribution, improving handling and acceleration.

The Mustang’s trunk disappears, replaced by a cooling system for the rear transaxle and hydraulics for a semi-active suspension that adjusts spring rates and lowers ride height about 1.6 inches in track mode.

The hydraulically controlled rear wing adjusts to increase downforce, keeping the GTD from going airborne at high speed.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD badge

No expense spared

Nearly every body panel is carbon fiber, a lightweight, strong material used in race car construction and aircraft.

The 20-inch tires are mounted on aluminum or lightweight magnesium wheels. The rear tires are wider than the front — called "staggered" — for traction and acceleration.

Brembo will provide carbon-ceramic brakes, an exotic material that can withstand the extreme conditions of racing.

The interior will feature Miko suede, leather, carbon fiber and Recaro seats. Recycled titanium from F-22 jet fighter parts will be available for titanium paddle shifters, a rotary shifter, and serial plate.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD gets a unique version of the famous pony badge.

The rear seat will be removed to save weight, and "provide improved cargo space," an apparently straight-faced attempt at practicality. Customers can specify any exterior color they want.

The Mustang GTD should be available in late 2024 or early 2025.

