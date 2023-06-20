Get ready for 4th of July with these Amazon sales on Keurig, Apple, Adidas and more

Shop the best Amazon 4th of July sales are here early.

It's almost time for stars and stripes and fireworks and more with 4th of July 2023 on the way. If you need to get some shopping done before stoking up the barbecue, you don't have to search high and low for home essentials or stuff for outdoor fun. Head over to Amazon to find top-tier items at rock-bottom prices thanks to early 4th of July sales available today.

The best 4th of July deals at Amazon

Top 10 early Amazon 4th of July deals

Patio furniture and outdoor living 4th of July deals

Get your backyard ready for 4th of July with these Amazon deals on patio furniture and more.

Grills and griddles 4th of July deals

These Amazon grill deals help you get your 4th of July plans ready for a barbecue.

Lawn and garden 4th of July deals

Get your lawn ready for summer fun with these early 4th of July deals at Amazon.

Kitchen appliance 4th of July deals

These Amazon kitchen appliance deals help you upgrade your cooking tools ahead of 4th of July.

Home appliance 4th of July deals

Amazon has plenty of great home appliances on sale ahead of 4th of July.

Smart home 4th of July deals

Update your home tech with these Amazon deals available ahead of 4th of July.

Vacuum 4th of July Deals

Keep your floors clean with these Amazon vacuum deals ahead of 4th of July.

Mattress 4th of July deals

This Signature Design by Ashley Chime is one of many quality mattresses on sale at Amazon now.

TV 4th of July deals

The LG C2 is our favorite TV and it's on sale at Amazon ahead of 4th of July.

Headphone 4th of July deals

Enjoy your favorite songs anytime with these early 4th of July Amazon headphone deals.

Tech 4th of July deals

Amazon has plenty of great tech, including tablets and computer accessories, on sale ahead of 4th of July.

Kitchen 4th of July deals

Cook with ease thanks to these Amazon 4th of July kitchen deals.

Storage and organization 4th of July deals

Keep your shoes, snacks and more secure with these 4th of July Amazon deals.

Home and furniture 4th of July deals

This sturdy five-tier shelf is one of many great furniture pieces on sale at Amazon ahead of 4th of July.

Household essentials 4th of July deals

Amazon has great early 4th of July deals on household essentials.

Bedding 4th of July deals

Sleep tight with these Amazon bedding deals ahead of 4th of July.

Women's fashion 4th of July deals

Add new style to your closet with these Amazon deals available for 4th of July.

Men's fashion 4th of July deals

Upgrade your style with these Amazon fashion deals ahead of 4th of July.

Jewelry and watches 4th of July deals

Add extra style to your look this summer with these Amazon deals on jewelry and watches.

Beauty 4th of July deals

The One-Step Plus 2.0 hair dryer is one of the best beauty essentials and Amazon has it on sale ahead of 4th of July.

Lifestyle 4th of July deals

Amazon has a great collection of early 4th of July deals on eye massagers, water flossers and more.

Health and fitness 4th of July deals

Stay in shape with these early 4th of July deals on fitness essentials at Amazon.

Toys, games and parenting 4th of July deals

Parents rejoice at these early 4th of July deals at Amazon now.

Pet 4th of July deals

Keep your furry friends happy with these Amazon pet deals for 4th of July.

Car accessory 4th of July deals

Stay ready for any road trip trouble with these Amazon 4th of July deals on car essentials.

Luggage and travel accessory 4th of July deals

Stay prepared on-the-go with these Amazon travel deals for 4th of July.

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July will be celebrated across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July 2023 sales start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June and we expect to see even more retailers drop 4th of July deals in the days and weeks ahead. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns on 4th of July proper, which is Tuesday, July 4.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

Where should I shop for 4th of July 2023 sales?

As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your firework festivities.

While Amazon is our go-to place, we're also obsessing over the holiday sales at Walmart, Lowe's and Nordstrom. Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved brands—like Tuft & Needle and Solo Stove—are also offering impressive price cuts ahead of the holiday.

