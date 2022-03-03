U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Ready for another Apple event? Talking Tech podcast

Editors,
·4 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Mark your calendars for March 8th. On that day, Apple is going to host an online event where it is expected to launch and unveil a new budget iPhone, and possibly some other gadgets too. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com.

According to a media invitation sent to USA Today, the event includes the phrase peek performance, but it's spelled P-E-E-K not P-E-A-K. What that means we will find out next week. The event will be broadcast as I said on March 8th, starting at 1:00 PM Eastern. You can watch it on Apple's website. As expected, we will have coverage of this as well so make sure to stay tuned for that too.

One of the big reports that we've seen as far as what Apple is expected to introduce at this event is a new model of the iPhone SE which is its budget friendly smartphone. According to reports to by Bloomberg, Apple's not only planning to reveal a new SE but also an updated iPad Air. We could also see a new Mac model during this event. There's a lot of interesting stuff obviously that can come here. The last time we heard from Apple of course was in the fall when they rolled out the iPhone 13. Of course that sold very, very well.

During their last quarterly call, they reported iPhone sales of 71.6 billion. So no surprise there, but Apple makes a lot of money off the iPhone. But this budget iPhone SE will be something really interesting to watch for a couple reasons. First off, we are seeing a lot more budget phones out in the market. I talked about this recently, where you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a smartphone that's really good, really useful, really functional.

Of course, iPhone already has the SE available. They have a model of this and it's a solid phone. I think it runs for roughly 4 to $500, gives you a lot of the good perks of being in the Apple ecosystem. The hardware itself, there is some shortcomings obviously. You only get the one camera on the back, it still processes pretty quickly but not as quickly.

The camera's like I mentioned, not as good as the newer models and the battery life probably isn't going to be as good either, but again, it gets you into the Apple ecosystem and it's a pretty solid phone. A couple things I'm going to be looking at is what's going to happen with the display. Are we going to stay with that smaller display size? Are they going to upgrade the display to match their other models?

That's been one signature of the iPhone SE, has been it is stuck with that smaller screen size. Are they going to maintain that or how big of an improvement are we going to see in the cameras? What kind of camera are we going to get, what kind of processing are we going to get? Again, those are two things that I'm interested in. Also of course, all these reports suggest that this is going to be a 5G phone, which is interesting too because it's a very easy way to get in 5G. And obviously there are other phones that are being around this price point, but to get an iPhone on 5G at what is expected to be an affordable price, that could be a very good option for a lot of people. We'll obviously know more about this next week. And again, we're going to have you covered. We're going to have all the details on Apple's event and more on tech.usatoday.com.

Listeners let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech, we'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ready for another Apple event? Talking Tech podcast

