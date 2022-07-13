U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.00
    +8.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,018.00
    +52.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,818.50
    +39.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.30
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.73
    +0.89 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0063
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.34
    +1.17 (+4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1922
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0600
    +0.2380 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,789.50
    +91.05 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.54
    -3.83 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.33
    -56.53 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Market in Europe: Focus on Large-Scale Furniture Chains, DIY and e-Tailers

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Market for RTA Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides a detailed analysis of the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture sector in Europe, with a focus on 15 countries (Belgium-Lux, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom) selected by their representativeness in terms of production and consumption of RTA furniture within Europe.

This report aims to provide information on the following topics:

  • The value of the RTA furniture consumption and production (2016-2021) in each market and in Europe

  • The main features shaping the competitive system of each country: leading manufacturers for RTA furniture production, sector concentration, mergers & acquisitions operations

  • The main supply features of the industry in terms of product type, support materials, finishing

  • The analysis of the distribution system for RTA furniture: breakdown of the market by distribution channels and listing of leading RTA furniture retailers (large-scale furniture chains, DIY, e-tailers)

Report Structure:

The first part of the study shows the main sector figures of the European RTA furniture industry (production, consumption, exports, imports), highlighting the most important features affecting the industry in terms of competitive system and distribution channels.

Production and consumption of RTA furniture in Europe:

  • Demand drivers, the value of the RTA furniture consumption from 2016 to 2021, and an overview of the European RTA furniture market through tables, graphs, and maps for Europe and by country.

  • Value of the European RTA furniture production and by country, with a comparison between the RTA furniture sector and the fully assembled furniture industry.

  • The competitive system analysis identifies and analyses the Top 50 European RTA furniture manufacturers, ranked by values of RTA furniture production, exports, and the number of employees. A list of leading players' major M&A operations from 2003 to 2021 is also provided.

  • The supply structure analysis deals with the type of products (product segment, support materials, and finishings) produced by the European RTA furniture manufacturers, with tables and information on companies operating in each segment.

  • The distribution channels analysis includes a breakdown of the European RTA furniture market by distribution channel (large-scale furniture chains, DIY, e-tailers), with profiles of the main RTA furniture retailers in Europe.

Country Analysis

For the Top 15 countries for the RTA furniture industry (Belgium-Lux, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom):

  • RTA furniture production and consumption values

  • Rankings of the leading RTA furniture manufacturers (excluding Norway and the Netherlands)

  • Profiles of the leading players

  • Distribution system: breakdown of the RTA furniture market by distribution channel (excluding Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic)

  • Rankings of leading RTA furniture retailers by total turnover

Around 200 RTA furniture manufacturers are considered in the report.

Products Covered:

RTA furniture as defined in the report is the group of furnishing products which, according to the country of reference, are defined as flat-pack, ready to assemble (RTA), knockdown (KD), DIY (do it yourself), self-assembly or kit furniture that comes in flat-packs and includes all the hardware and instructions necessary for assembly.

Products considered: Living/dining room furniture (including sets for living/dining room, bookshelves, tables and chairs); bedroom furniture; children furniture; furniture for office/home office; kitchen furniture; other furniture (occasional furniture, bathroom furniture, outdoor furniture, etc.). Soft furniture (upholstered furniture and mattresses) is excluded.

Geographical Coverage:

European Union (27)+UK+NO+CH with detailed analysis for 15 countries (Belgium-Lux, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom)

 Companies Mentioned

  • 3B

  • Alsapan

  • BRW Black Red White

  • Burstadt

  • Composad

  • Crown Products

  • Fabryki Mebli Forte

  • Friul Intagli

  • Gautier

  • Gyllensvaans Mobler

  • HTH Kokkenner

  • IKEA

  • Kvik

  • Media Profili

  • Meubles Demeyere

  • Nolte Mobel

  • P3G Parisot

  • Rauch Mobelwerke

  • SBA Baldu

  • Stokke

  • Szynaka Meble

  • Tvilum

  • Vivonio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we55kh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-to-assemble-furniture-market-in-europe-focus-on-large-scale-furniture-chains-diy-and-e-tailers-301585611.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices could spike 'well over $150' a barrel: Energy analyst says

    Some analysts believe that the recent relief in oil prices is only temporary. Neal Dingmann, Truist managing director of energy research, predicted gas prices could rise "potentially 50%" if the U.S. has no source of replacements for Russian oil.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoElon’s OutLawyers for the San Francisco-based company

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volta CCO explains how Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer for Volta, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new partnership with Kroger and why it's important to expand access to EV charging stations. Also, Canoo stock climbs after Walmart orders 4,500 EVs for last mile delivery.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Has Saudi Arabia Reached Peak Oil Capacity?

    The Western world is increasingly hoping that Saudi Arabia will open the taps, but the Kingdom may, in fact, be at or near its oil production capacity

  • Oil supply crisis showing signs of easing, IEA says

    The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of easing as flagging economic growth weighs on demand for crude while sanctions on Russia's oil industry are having less impact on production than expected, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.