U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,708.25
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,165.00
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,831.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.30
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.28
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,583.60
    +300.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.68
    +18.26 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,757.71
    +535.21 (+1.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Ready Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $108.9 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to originate or acquire the Company's target assets consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on January 14, 2022, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Raymond James are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. The underwriters propose to offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock was filed and immediately became effective on January 11, 2022. The offering was made by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov or from the underwriters by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 30 Hudson Yards, 500 West 33rd Street - 14th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or by telephone at 1-800-326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company at 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, by e-mail at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com, by fax at 212-581-1592, or by calling 1-800-966-1559; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attn: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "may," "potential"" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation

212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-announces-pricing-of-its-upsized-public-offering-of-common-stock-301459039.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Final NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 of college football season: Georgia finishes on top

    Georgia finishes first in the final college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 after winning its first national title in 41 seasons.

  • Report: Ben Simmons still has no interest in playing for Sixers ever again

    Ben Simmons still does not have any intention on playing for the Philadelphia 76ers ever again.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • The Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are a Smart Buy for 2022

    Newly remote workforces, a rapid migration to cloud-based computing, and technologically advanced bad guys have resulted in cybersecurity software demand soaring since 2020. During its period of heightened spending to integrate all of the acquisitions it made, Palo Alto's profitability dipped.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the Chinese e-commerce giant, were moving higher today on several news items, the biggest of which was a bullish analyst rating. Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD stock with a buy rating and a price target of $100, which represents 44% upside from the stock's closing price yesterday. It represents the company's first brick-and-mortar foray into Europe, opening up a huge market for JD.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Makes This Inflation Pledge; Tesla Offers Opportunity; GE Stock Rallies

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed chair Jerome Powell made an inflation pledge. Tesla stock is offering a new opportunity. GE stock jumped.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • Wells Fargo Shares Rise Ahead of Q4 Earnings; Target Price $81 in Best Case

    Shares of Wells Fargo rose ahead of its quarterly earnings report later this week.