Ready for a compound? Buy these two North Caldwell properties for $4.89M

In North Caldwell, you can get yourself a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom private estate situated on 3.5 acres of land and your very own stone water tower.

The home at 6 Farmstead Road in North Caldwell was recently listed for $3.695 million, boasting more than 12,000 square feet of living space. Originally built in 1909 and last purchased in 2012, the home was restored during two separate renovations — one in 2014 for about $800,000 and a second renovation in 2015 for $1.2 million — and is ready for its next owner.

This home at 6 Farmstead Road in North Caldwell is listed for sale for $3.695 million.

Listing in North Caldwell at 6 Farmstead Rd

"It's a really amazing home," said Tony Nabhan, a brokers associate with Keller Williams City Views Realty in Fort Lee, who also sold two of North Jersey's most expensive homes in 2023. "To restore these homes costs more than to build brand new. There's a lot of bluestone throughout the home that they left to maintain some of its original charm."

The current owner also owns the property that sits behind this one at 433 Mountain Avenue in North Caldwell. A two-family duplex with a total of 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms on 3.6 acres, Nabhan said he combined the two properties and that buyers have the option of purchasing both locations to create a compound.

The first home features a formal dining room and living room, as well as an entertainment room with its own wet bar, a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two large center islands, an office, a home gym, a five-car garage and two sun decks. There is also a wine cellar in the home's basement, completed with seating and stone detailing.

"It's basically a cave built out in the basement, which as a wine cellar is huge," he said.

The wine cellar in the basement of 6 Farmstead Road in North Caldwell.

Nabhan said this home also has two primary suites — a feature that is expected to trend in 2024 — as well as a finished third floor that can act as a separate apartment on the property.

The stone water tower on the property is also a fully functional space, he said.

"Basically, there used to be a farm up there, and that stone tower used to be the well water for all of the surrounding homes at the time," Nabhan said. "It's been totally restored as well. You can walk all the way up there, and the current owner put a granite table and chairs up there with a crane, so evening dinners up there are unreal."

Story continues

This home at 6 Farmstead Road in North Caldwell is listed for sale for $3.695 million.

The second property is listed for $1.195 million, and Nabhan said both properties could be obtained together for $4.89 million in total.

"In the back, my client bought the two-family home on about three acres, and combined them," he said. "So, we have another property on more than three acres that can be part of this deal, making seven acres in total."

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Caldwell estate listed for sale for $3.695 million