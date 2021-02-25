Ready Computing Joins Healthix's Vendor Interoperability Program to Offer 'Channels' Connected Care Solution to Health Information Exchange Participants

Ready Computing and Healthix, a leader in Health Information Exchange, come together to enhance the value of HIE, through the delivery of an easy-to-adopt clinical program management solution, Channels.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT services and solutions, is pleased to announce their participation in Healthix's Vendor Interoperability Program (VIP). Healthix is one of the largest public health information exchanges (HIE) in the nation and a leader in enabling innovative solutions for HIE participants, improving care for clinical providers and patients

Through their collaboration, Ready Computing will expand its reach to over 8,000 healthcare facilities in New York by offering Channels, a secure, cloud-based solution that harnesses the power of HIE data, to assist providers in targeting patients at risk for poor outcomes. Pairing Channels with Healthix data of over 20 million patients creates new opportunities for patient engagement and retention, further advancing the promise of whole-person and value-based care.

"We are excited to bring this solution to Healthix customers and others through their innovative VIP model. Our Channels offering is a great fit to add immediate value to their large scale, high-quality HIE," said Brett Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Ready Computing. "Our goal is to offer an easy-to-adopt 'connected care' solution for the health care community so they can quickly and efficiently manage at-risk patients through real-time HIE data."

Channels is a complete program management solution that complements existing technology and builds capacity for New York healthcare organizations as they continue to navigate a global pandemic.

Through this offering, Ready Computing will provide scalable solutions enabling healthcare providers to optimize their care coordination strategy offering "turn-key" program creation, oversight, and measurement in one easy-to-use platform, providing patients with better care.

Clients that use Channels will have access to:

Program Builder - At-risk patients are enrolled in Channels programs based on HIE alerts, data from population health or analytics engine, even spreadsheets.

Task Coordinator - Programs are defined using a graphical modeler to assign tasks to a coordinator, which can be fully automated.

Workload Manager - Leadership can create and implement programs quickly, appoint staff, and manage workload and performance through dashboards.

"Channels is a complementary system to any participant's existing technology," said Todd Johnson, Vice President of Product Development, Ready Computing, "With minimal effort, a client can interact with their own patient events to create quick programs and intuitive workflows that maximize efficiencies and increase their underlying value of care."

By joining Healthix's innovative Vendor Interoperability Program, Ready Computing will rapidly and efficiently deliver Channels while continuing to look for opportunities to develop new value-added solutions to benefit providers, care coordinators and patients. "The VIP initiative has been an exciting development for Healthix. It brings the power of our data to new and emerging technologies within the health care space; among them, Ready's Channels solutions," said Tom Moore, SVP Innovation at Healthix.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large-scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. Ready Computing serves both the public and private sectors in the United States and internationally, and Ready Computing supports organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and competitive advantage.

About Healthix

Healthix is the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, bringing together over 2,000 healthcare organizations and more than 8,000 facilities across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 20 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter from across New York State, 24/7 in real-time. With HITRUST certification and MARS-E compliance as a critical component of its accreditation as a state qualified entity, Healthix affirms their commitment to the highest security standards, ensuring that data from all contributors remains secured and protected. Visit www.healthix.org.

