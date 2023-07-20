Get ready to make a deal for your ride. InDrive is bringing its ride-hailing-haggling business to the US again.

InDrive operates in 655 cities across 48 countries. inDrive

InDrive is a ride-hailing app that lets customers haggle with drivers for fares.

Founded in Siberia in 2012, the app operates in 48 countries and is about to reenter the US.

The Silicon Valley company plans to have 400 drivers in South Florida by Thursday.

The ride-hailing app inDrive, on which customers haggle for rides in Latin America and Asia, is reentering the US market, the company announced Thursday.

Founded in Siberia 11 years ago, inDrive is focusing its US service on greater Miami, with a fleet of 400 drivers in South Beach, Brickell, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton. Many drivers are Uber and Lyft contractors eager to check out inDrive's promise of letting drivers and passengers negotiate ride prices, Arsen Tomsky, inDrive's CEO and founder, said. Also, there's no surge pricing, he said.

"We see a lot of injustice in the hailing market in the US," he said. "American drivers and riders are tired of surge pricing and algorithms deciding who drivers will pick up."

Customers can expect to save, on average, 20% on each fare after haggling for less than 40 seconds, Tomsky said.

InDrive says it believes it has a new and compelling way for consumers to hire a driver. But it'll face an uphill battle in a country where Uber and Lyft are established in the market. And it's yet to be seen how American consumers will respond to having to make a deal every time they need to order a ride.

Tomsky declined to say which other US markets the company planned to expand to but that it would lean into states "where it is not hard to get licenses."

InDrive returns to the US after testing with New Yorkers

This will be inDrive's second attempt at cracking the US market.

The company tested the app in New York City in 2018 but retreated after two months to improve its tech. Also, New Yorkers were too impatient to haggle back then, the company said. But inDrive says the timing is right to return to the US.

Tomsky said brand recognition would be crucial to its success in Miami. Many residents have family in regions where inDrive is well known, he said. InDrive's largest markets are Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

Arsen Tomsky said of his ride-hailing app: "We don't inflate fares in peak times." The app is entering the US on Thursday. inDrive

A ride-hailing startup based on haggling and born in Siberia

Tomsky came up with the idea for inDrive in 2012 on New Year's Eve in his hometown of Yakutsk, a Siberian city known as one of the coldest on the planet.

Taxi companies doubled their rates that evening as temperatures dropped below minus 45 degrees Celsius. Stranded university students who couldn't afford the fares banded together on social media to create a ride system where customers and drivers negotiated the fare price.

Tomsky, the CEO of a local news outlet at the time, noticed the online rebellion and turned it into a business.

"I saw it was a social phenomenon. I decided to scale it," Tomsky said.

In 2022, inDrive was the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, behind Uber, according to Data.AI.

InDrive allows riders and gig drivers to negotiate the price of a ride. inDrive

Here's how ride-hailing haggling in the US will work

Saving people money on ride-hailing and allowing drivers to earn a fair wage is the cornerstone of inDrive's bid-based business model.

Here's how it works, according to Tomsky:

Consumers pull up the app, type in a point A to point B destination, and enter a fare.

The offer gets dispatched to the closest available drivers.

Those drivers can make counterbids before a final negotiation between the driver and passenger.

The bids include the model of the car.

The rider cannot counter the drivers' bids. They can create a new request if they aren't satisfied with the bids they receive from drivers.

Tomsky said the range of a bid depended on the city, so customers won't be able to lowball.

Though the haggling might seem like it could take a long time for an impatient American consumer, Tomsky said the reality was that most negotiations took anywhere from 20 to 40 seconds.

Investors made inDrive a unicorn in 2020

In Miami, the company said it would not charge South Florida drivers a commission from July through January.

After January, the company's 10% take rate will go into effect.

By comparison, Uber's take rate rose from 23.5% to 28.9% for ride-hailing in the first quarter of this year compared with the prior period, according to the company's latest earnings report.

Does this model work financially for inDrive?

"We are financially effective," Tomsky said, adding that the company expected to become "cash-flow-positive" in 2024.

Though it started in Russia, inDrive fully separated from its Russian business last year after the country invaded Ukraine, the company said.

In 2020, Tomsky moved the business to Silicon Valley to be near investors. By early 2021, the company had achieved unicorn status after closing a $140 million investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital. That valued the company at $1.23 billion.

In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive in other global markets has added new business segments, including freight delivery, task assistance, and package delivery.

Tomsky said he would consider adding new verticals in the US if he saw what he perceived as injustices.

"In the US, I see great potential for inDrive's verticals to challenge injustice," he told Insider. "For instance, in communities where food-delivery apps are charging an unfairly high commission, inDrive could challenge that injustice with our fair and transparent pricing model."

