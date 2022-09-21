U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,879.57
    +23.64 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,852.41
    +146.18 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.74
    +67.69 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.38
    +13.88 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    -0.65 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.28 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    -0.0098 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5750
    +0.0040 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0061 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3180
    +0.6150 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,319.25
    +237.88 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.44
    +5.57 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2032

0
ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market – Scope of Report This report on the global ready-to-drink beverages market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317875/?utm_source=GNW
The report provides revenue of the global ready-to-drink beverages market for the period 2017–2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global ready-to-drink beverages market from 2022 to 2031.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research.Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers.

Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the ready-to-drink beverages market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global ready-to-drink beverages market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study.Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global ready-to-drink beverages market.

These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global ready-to-drink beverages market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global ready-to-drink beverages market.Key players operating in the global ready-to-drink beverages market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes.

Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global ready-to-drink beverages market profiled in this report.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
The research methodology will be a combination of exhaustive primary and secondary research to analyze the market ready-to-drink beverages.

Secondary Research

Secondary research includes a search of company literature, technical writing, patent data, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that we typically refer, but are not limited to:
Company websites, presentations, annual reports, white papers, technical paper, product brochure
Internal and external proprietary databases and relevant patents
National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports
News articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market

Specific Secondary Sources:

Industry Sources:
WorldWideScience.org
Elsevier, Inc.
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
PubMed
NCBI
Department of Health Care Service
Trade Data Sources
Trade Map
UN Comtrade
Trade Atlas
Company Information
OneSource Business Browser
Hoover’s
Factiva
Bloomberg
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thomson Mergers & Acquisitions
MergerStat
Profound

Primary Research

During the course of research, we conduct in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

We conduct primary interviews on the ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfills the following functions:
Provides first-hand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc.
Helps in validating and strengthening secondary research findings
Further develops the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding
Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, as well as face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies

Participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry participants: Marketing/product managers, market intelligence managers, and regional sales managers
Purchasing/Sourcing managers, technical personnel, distributors

Outside experts: Investment bankers, valuation experts, and research analysts specializing in specific markets
Key opinion leaders specializing in different areas corresponding to different industry verticals

List of primary participants, but not limited to:
Advanced Oncotherapy PLC
Danfysik A/S
Hitachi, Ltd.
IBA Worldwide
Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Data Triangulation: Information culled from “Secondary & Primary Sources” is cross-checked with “TMR Knowledge Repository”, which is updated every quarter.

Market Estimation: Market size estimations involved in-depth study of product features, technology updates, geographic presence, product demand, sales data (value or volume), historical year-on-year growth, and others. Other approaches were also utilized to derive market size and forecasts. Where no hard data was available, we employed modeling techniques in order to produce comprehensive datasets. A rigorous methodology has been adopted, wherein the available hard data are cross-referenced with the following data types to produce estimates:

Demographic Data: Healthcare expenditure, inflation rates, and others

Industry Indicators: R&D investment, technology stage, and infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities
Market Forecasting: Market forecasts for various segments are derived taking into account drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities prevailing in the market and considering advantages/disadvantages of segments/sub-segments over other segments/sub-segments. Business environment, historical sales pattern, unmet needs, competitive intensity, and country-wise surgery data are some of the other pivotal factors, which are considered to derive market forecasts.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317875/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    =Notable business headlines include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gives deposition in lawsuit with Elon Musk

    Legal correspondent Alexis Keenan details Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's participation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk and when Musk himself is expected to give his testimony.&nbsp;

  • Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs Inc. has objected to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suggestion that it may seek additional time and pages if other amici curiae (Latin for friends of the court) submit briefs, as the lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC, Ripple seek summary judgment in attempt […]

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 66 cents, or 0.8%, to $83.28, headed for its lowest close since Sept. 7. U.S. gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell to 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

  • Companies win when employees are in the office, but threats, orders and mind-numbing work won’t get them back

    In corporate boardrooms across the globe, lively debate is occurring around getting employees to return to the office. After more than two years of pandemic-forced remote work, many CEOs want employees in the office. Others have decided employees can work from home for as long as they want.

  • Oil Prices Turn Lower After Putin Steps Up Military Efforts in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the partial mobilization of military reserves as he attempts to hold captured territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices fall on a third weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies and expectations for a Fed rate hike

    Oil prices head lower on Wednesday, pressured by a third consecutive weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, as well as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike that may slow demand for energy. Prices give up early gains from the possibility of an even more protracted war in Ukraine, after Russia's president announced a partial draft.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • Boeing to Cut About 150 Finance Jobs in the U.S.

    Boeing said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development. Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide.

  • Electric-Car Demand Pushes Lithium Prices to Records

    Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between auto makers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles.