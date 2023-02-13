U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.60
    +42.14 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,187.49
    +318.22 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,892.34
    +174.22 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.44
    +20.62 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.40
    +0.68 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    -9.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7210
    -0.0230 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5110
    +1.0730 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,628.00
    -359.31 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.70
    -7.80 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Market Report will Surpass USD 32.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5% Till 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·6 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Market are Diageo plc, Manchester Drinks Company Ltd., Brown-Forman, Bacardi Limited, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Halewood Wines & Spirits, SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO., LTD., PernodRicard, Suntory Holdings Limited among others.

Pune India , Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Market Size By Packaging (Cans and Bottles), By Type (Malt-Based, Spirit-Based and Wine-Based), Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Liquor Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.  

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the ready-to-drink cocktails market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the ready-to-drink cocktails market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get The Free Sample Report Within 30 Minutes https://greyviews.com/reports/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market/584/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as packaging, type, distribution channel, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

 The significant players operating in the global ready-to-eat-drink cocktails market are Diageo plc, Manchester Drinks Company Ltd., Brown-Forman, Bacardi Limited, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Halewood Wines & Spirits, SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO., LTD., PernodRicard, Suntory Holdings Limited among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide tissue towel market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Cocktails that are ready-to-drink are packaged in cans, bottles, or plastic pouches and can be consumed right out of the container. A Ready-To-Drink Cocktail is a drink mixer for cocktail parties, it helps you mix your favourite drinks using different flavourings before and after the party. When hosting an event that includes alcohol, it is crucial that the host knows how much alcohol was consumed in order to avoid any kind of excessive consumption or intake, which might result in misbehaviour among guests and even violate driving laws. Since the pandemic, a lot of consumers have changed their buying habits and switched to online shopping to avoid being infected. As brick-and-mortar retailers begin to realize how important it is to develop an e-commerce strategy in order to reach more consumers, they have begun to turn to online ordering and delivery platforms as a means to reach more consumers. The material fact that ready-to-drink cocktails have low alcohol content is often overlooked by consumers, however. As a result of this ignorance and a lack of proper messaging by the market players about the composition and benefits of ready-to-drink cocktails, the market growth might be hampered. It can be aggravated further if you follow the principles of some religions around the world that equate alcohol consumption with sin.
Scope of Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year             

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Packaging, Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Diageo plc, Manchester Drinks Company Ltd., Brown-Forman, Bacardi Limited, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Halewood Wines & Spirits, SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO., LTD., PernodRicard, Suntory Holdings Limited among others

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/584

Segmentation Analysis

Bottles are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The packaging segment includes cans and bottles. The bottles segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021, the bottles segment dominated the ready-to-drink cocktail market. In the beginning, the ready-to-drink cocktails concept was introduced in bottle packaging and became widely popular. Due to its close resemblance to beer, packaging was done in glass bottles. Additionally, glass bottles have been introduced by countries like the U.S. due to aluminium shortages.

Spirit-based is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes malt-based, spirit-based and wine-based. The spirit-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is a growing market for spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails due to their variety of flavours, low alcohol content, and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers around the world. Gin & tequila is the leading revenue contributor, containing only 5% alcohol, and it's mixed with other ingredients, such as juices. A study conducted by MMR indicates that 45% of the total alcohol consumed in the world is in the form of spirits.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is commercial and residential. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Global revenues for supermarkets/hypermarkets in 2021 accounted for around 60%. Supermarkets/hypermarkets are large, widely distributed and are able to reach a larger consumer base compared to other retailers. As a result of consumers' inclination towards one-stop shopping, convenience is a key reason for its dominance.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the tissue towel market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. According to the report, North America will take a 35% share of the global ready-to-drink cocktail market by 2021. For the forecast period, North America is expected to lead the market. North America has seen rapid growth in the market for ready-to-drink cocktails. The United States dominated the market for ready-to-drink cocktails in North America. As a result of the busy lifestyle of its population, this region is experiencing an increase in demand for on-the-go products. Increasing supermarket and hypermarket chains such as Target and Walmart are a positive development for ready-to-drink cocktails as most sales happen through these distribution channels. Due to their affordability and convenience, the market is expected to grow.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's ready-to-drink cocktails market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.
The growth in the RTD beverage category is attributed to a growing awareness of health and wellness, the desire for clean labels, and the preference for functional beverages. Coffee, tea, and functional beverages, including energy drinks, have seen a constant rise due to increasingly hectic schedules.

  • China

China’s ready-to-drink cocktails market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.
Chinese consumers have a high demand for ready-to-drink drinks, as there is no need for preparation, unlike mixed alcoholic drinks. In recent years, many new players have entered the market, which has resulted in an increase in sales and competition. RIO, the biggest local brand, holds the majority market share.

  • India

India's ready-to-drink cocktails market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.
In response to consumers' growing preference for healthy living, tissue towel firms have expanded their product lines. This has led to the acquisition of smaller companies at lower prices, which is expected to boost the tissue towel market.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to hectic schedules and rising demand for ready-to-eat drinks.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/584/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • Ford to invest $3.5 billion to build Michigan battery plant

    Ford Motor Co will build a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Michigan as part of a $3.5 billion investment plan, the automaker and state said Monday. The plant will be located in Marshall, Michigan and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers. Reuters, citing sources, reported Friday Ford was expected to build the plant with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner.

  • Further Gains Look Likely for Steel Dynamics

    Steel Dynamics has been in a strong rally from early 2020 and further gains look likely. Let's check out the condition of the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of STLD, below, I can see that prices broke out on the upside from a seven month triangle formation in October.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Amazon, Alphabet Antitrust Push Seen Unlocking Value in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- With big tech companies facing weaker growth trends and an economic outlook that could prevent the group from regaining its leadership role in the market, revived antitrust fervor might seem to be the last thing they need. Some investors disagree.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Es

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Q4 Earnings, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Only 13 companies have issued upbeat profit forecasts for Q1, but earnings are due from this pessimism-resistant industry

    Some big names from the one industry that hasn't yet been hit by a pandemic hangover — travel — might yet give Wall Street something to like.

  • Apple, Amazon, Walmart: Adani Group Is Trading At Higher Valuations Than These Companies Despite Market Rout

    Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation. What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

  • How China Is Leading the Clean Energy Transition

    The ongoing global energy crisis has created a nuclear revival, fueling Asia to give the once-disregarded nuclear power industry a second chance.1

  • Permian Oil Rig Count Up After 3 Straight Weeks of Fall

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the count of oil and gas rigs increase in two of the past five weeks.