U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.01
    -7.63 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,522.78
    -215.28 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,914.72
    +123.56 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.10
    +1.95 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.88
    +0.78 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.30
    +24.20 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.47 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0100
    +0.0550 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6160
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,752.18
    +427.88 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.33
    +20.12 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.01
    -143.01 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Ready-to-drink Market size to grow by 192.10 Bn Liters | Driven by increasing focus on functional drinks| Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.29% in 2021 and accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global ready-to-drink (RTD) market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Campbell Soup Co.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Talking Rain Beverage Co.

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the ready-to-drink market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. China and Japan are the key markets for ready-to-drink in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The US, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for ready-to-drink during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The ready-to-drink market share growth by the non-alcoholic segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rising consumer demand for healthy variants of ready-to-drink products. In addition, the increasing demand for convenience and rising health consciousness among consumers are contributing to the growth of the segment.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The ready-to-drink market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on functional drinks. The number of nuclear families has increased considerably over the years with rapid industrialization and globalization. In addition, changing lifestyles of consumers has increased the intake of junk food. This has resulted in an increase in the prevalence of various health disorders such as obesity. Hence, many overweight consumers are seeking effortless ways to burn extra calories, which is increasing the consumption of ready-to-drink functional products such as RTD green tea and RTD diet drinks. All these factors are driving the growth of the global ready-to-drink market.

However, the threat of counterfeit products is creating a negative impact on the growth of the market. Many small-scale enterprises are imitating RTD products of major brands with counterfeit labels. These products are sold at lower prices or of the same price as that of original products. The increasing availability of such products in the market is hampering the brand image and reducing the sales of vendors. Also, manufacturers of such counterfeit products do not follow proper hygiene during manufacturing and packaging, which could result in serious health issues and loss of reputation for popular brands. These challenges are reducing the profit margins of vendors, thereby impeding market growth.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the ready-to-drink market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ready To Drink Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

192.10 bn L

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Campbell Soup Co., General Mills Inc., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Non-alcoholic

  • Alcoholic

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Non-alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 25: Non-alcoholic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 27: Alcoholic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography (billion L)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing focus on functional drinks

8.1.2 Expansion in retail landscape

8.1.3 Growing urbanization and the rise in demand for healthy beverages

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threats from counterfeit products

8.2.2 Threat of substitute products

8.2.3 Low awareness rate

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Newer packing designs

8.3.2 Increase in the use of natural ingredients and botanicals in RTD drinks

8.3.3 Premiumization in terms of taste ,quality and product packaging

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 50: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news

Exhibit 53: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.4 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 55: General Mills Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Exhibit 59: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 62: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 67: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.8 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 71: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Red Bull GmbH

Exhibit 75: Red Bull GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 76: Red Bull GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Talking Rain Beverage Co.

Exhibit 78: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 81: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

Exhibit 82: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: The Kraft Heinz Co - Key news

Exhibit 88: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-to-drink-market-size-to-grow-by-192-10-bn-liters--driven-by-increasing-focus-on-functional-drinks-technavio-301480125.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Sea’s Free Fire Among Apps India Bans on China Security Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said, the latest instance of tensions between the two neighbors locked in a protracted border dispute.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Decline, Bond Yields Surge Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapSingapore’s Young

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Coal Is Still Raising Trillions of Dollars Despite Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Decline, Bond Yields Surge Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC in Its PlaceCommercial

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • VISION LITHIUM REPORTS 2.17% Li2O OVER 5.5 METRES FROM CHANNEL SAMPLES ON CADILLAC LITHIUM PROPERTY

    Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce further high grade lithium exploration results from its recently acquired Cadillac Lithium property (the "Property"), including assays from surface channel sampling and a progress report on initial drilling of pegmatites. The Property comprises a total of 332 claims covering 19,070 hectares (190 km2) located just 10 km south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximate

  • Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

    Intel Corp's Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving system beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters. Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal. The vehicles will be operated in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less, Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep, a mobility service provider, said.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Analysis-Abundant lower-quality Asian wheat supplies to fill corn shortage

    Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia, the second- and fifth-largest wheat growers, respectively, will top 143 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, more than 20 million tonnes above the yearly average from the two from 2015 to 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates.

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • India’s largest stock exchange was fined for following the advice of a mysterious Himalayan yogi

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT 2021 RESERVE ADDITIONS AND INCREASED SUSTAINABILITY DRIVEN BY ITS STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to present the results of our 2021 year end reserves evaluation as prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel").

  • Why This Splunk Shareholder Hopes It Doesn't Sell to Cisco

    The switching giant reportedly made an offer of more than $20 billion for the IT monitoring and cybersecurity company.

  • U.S. Crude to Help Set World’s Most Vital Oil Price From 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil is set to be added to the world’s most important crude benchmark from the middle of next year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Decline, Bond Yields Surge Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC in Its PlaceCrude from Midland, Texas, will be added to Dated Brent for June 2023 cargoes