Ready-to-drink Market size to grow by 192.10 Bn Liters | Driven by increasing focus on functional drinks| Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.29% in 2021 and accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
The global ready-to-drink (RTD) market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Campbell Soup Co.
General Mills Inc.
Harvest Hill Beverage Co.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
Nestle SA
PepsiCo Inc.
Red Bull GmbH
Talking Rain Beverage Co.
The Coca-Cola Co.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the ready-to-drink market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. China and Japan are the key markets for ready-to-drink in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The US, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for ready-to-drink during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The ready-to-drink market share growth by the non-alcoholic segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rising consumer demand for healthy variants of ready-to-drink products. In addition, the increasing demand for convenience and rising health consciousness among consumers are contributing to the growth of the segment.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The ready-to-drink market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on functional drinks. The number of nuclear families has increased considerably over the years with rapid industrialization and globalization. In addition, changing lifestyles of consumers has increased the intake of junk food. This has resulted in an increase in the prevalence of various health disorders such as obesity. Hence, many overweight consumers are seeking effortless ways to burn extra calories, which is increasing the consumption of ready-to-drink functional products such as RTD green tea and RTD diet drinks. All these factors are driving the growth of the global ready-to-drink market.
However, the threat of counterfeit products is creating a negative impact on the growth of the market. Many small-scale enterprises are imitating RTD products of major brands with counterfeit labels. These products are sold at lower prices or of the same price as that of original products. The increasing availability of such products in the market is hampering the brand image and reducing the sales of vendors. Also, manufacturers of such counterfeit products do not follow proper hygiene during manufacturing and packaging, which could result in serious health issues and loss of reputation for popular brands. These challenges are reducing the profit margins of vendors, thereby impeding market growth.
Ready To Drink Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
192.10 bn L
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Campbell Soup Co., General Mills Inc., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
