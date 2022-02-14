Ready-to-drink Market size to grow by 192.10 Bn Liters | Driven by increasing focus on functional drinks| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report " Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 ", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.29% in 2021 and accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global ready-to-drink (RTD) market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Campbell Soup Co.

General Mills Inc.

Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Talking Rain Beverage Co.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the ready-to-drink market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. China and Japan are the key markets for ready-to-drink in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The US, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for ready-to-drink during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The ready-to-drink market share growth by the non-alcoholic segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rising consumer demand for healthy variants of ready-to-drink products. In addition, the increasing demand for convenience and rising health consciousness among consumers are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Story continues

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The ready-to-drink market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on functional drinks. The number of nuclear families has increased considerably over the years with rapid industrialization and globalization. In addition, changing lifestyles of consumers has increased the intake of junk food. This has resulted in an increase in the prevalence of various health disorders such as obesity. Hence, many overweight consumers are seeking effortless ways to burn extra calories, which is increasing the consumption of ready-to-drink functional products such as RTD green tea and RTD diet drinks. All these factors are driving the growth of the global ready-to-drink market.

However, the threat of counterfeit products is creating a negative impact on the growth of the market. Many small-scale enterprises are imitating RTD products of major brands with counterfeit labels. These products are sold at lower prices or of the same price as that of original products. The increasing availability of such products in the market is hampering the brand image and reducing the sales of vendors. Also, manufacturers of such counterfeit products do not follow proper hygiene during manufacturing and packaging, which could result in serious health issues and loss of reputation for popular brands. These challenges are reducing the profit margins of vendors, thereby impeding market growth.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the ready-to-drink market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ready To Drink Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% Market growth 2022-2026 192.10 bn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Campbell Soup Co., General Mills Inc., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non-alcoholic

Alcoholic

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Non-alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 25: Non-alcoholic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 27: Alcoholic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography (billion L)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing focus on functional drinks

8.1.2 Expansion in retail landscape

8.1.3 Growing urbanization and the rise in demand for healthy beverages

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threats from counterfeit products

8.2.2 Threat of substitute products

8.2.3 Low awareness rate

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Newer packing designs

8.3.2 Increase in the use of natural ingredients and botanicals in RTD drinks

8.3.3 Premiumization in terms of taste ,quality and product packaging

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 50: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news

Exhibit 53: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.4 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 55: General Mills Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Exhibit 59: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 62: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 67: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.8 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 71: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Red Bull GmbH

Exhibit 75: Red Bull GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 76: Red Bull GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Talking Rain Beverage Co.

Exhibit 78: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 81: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

Exhibit 82: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: The Kraft Heinz Co - Key news

Exhibit 88: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-to-drink-market-size-to-grow-by-192-10-bn-liters--driven-by-increasing-focus-on-functional-drinks-technavio-301480125.html

SOURCE Technavio