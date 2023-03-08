Ready-to-eat popcorn market size to grow by USD 2,952.16 million between 2022 and 2027; American Garden, and American Pop Corn Co., among top players - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ready-to-eat popcorn market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,952.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (household and commercial), product (savory, sweet, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the household segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing product launches and the rising demand for ready-to-eat popcorn among consumers. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on the successful growth strategies adopted, M&As, and products offered by key vendors, including,

Cretors

Garrett Popcorn Holding Company LLC

Gary Poppins LLC

General Mills Inc.

Newmans Own Inc.

PnC popcorn

PROPER Snacks

Quinn Foods LLC

Shallowford Farms Inc.

Simply 7 Snacks LLC

The Hershey Co.

The J.M Smucker Co.

Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

PepsiCo Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Geography Overview

By geography, the global ready-to-eat popcorn market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ready-to-eat popcorn market.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by innovation in new flavors and product packaging, increasing product launches, and strategic expansion plans by vendors.

Story continues

Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market – Market Dynamics

Key growth driving factor

The growth of the market is driven by the expansion of retail stores.

The growth in the organized retail sector has increased the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores worldwide.

The proliferation of retail stores is increasing the consumption as well as the demand for a variety of snacks, including popcorn.

The increased consumer preference toward supermarkets and hypermarkets has also influenced the growth of the market in focus.

Key trend influencing growth

Evolving taste preferences of customers are the key trend in the market.

The preference for savory snacks is continuously evolving, especially among the young population.

To meet changing consumer demands, vendors are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new products.

Manufacturers are introducing ethnic and exotic flavors. They are also experimenting with innovative flavors such as fruit-flavored chutney popcorn and barbecue popcorn.

This trend is gaining prominence among vendors and is expected to positively influence the global ready-to-eat popcorn market's growth.

Major challenge hindering growth

The fluctuating prices of corn are major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

Changes in climatic conditions are affecting the planting of various crops, including corn.

The effects of natural calamities such as El Nino across the US caused severe damage to the standing crops.

Such instances are resulting in a sudden rise or fall in the prices of corn, which affects the demand and supply gap in the market.

It is also affecting the profit margins of corn-based food manufacturers, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this ready-to-eat popcorn market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ready-to-eat popcorn market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ready-to-eat popcorn market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ready-to-eat popcorn market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ready-to-eat popcorn market vendors

Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,952.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Garden, American Pop Corn Co., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Cretors, Garrett Popcorn Holding Company LLC, Gary Poppins LLC, General Mills Inc., Newmans Own Inc., Oogies Snacks LLC, PnC popcorn, PROPER Snacks, Quinn Foods LLC, Shallowford Farms Inc., Simply 7 Snacks LLC, The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, and PepsiCo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

