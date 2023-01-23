Get Ready to Eat the Stars - Holololly Launches Ultimate Stellar Eye Candy with New Line of Edible Holographic Lollipops

The first sparkling bite is always taken with the eyes…

STAFFORD, England, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holololly announced the candy company's official launch with a line of edible, holographic lollipops that are as dazzling to look at as they are delicious to eat. Created with safe, cutting-edge laser etching technology, the holographic candies are the creation of holography expert, Robson Bowman, and are guaranteed to dazzle and delight. Handmade of simple but delicious ingredients – using tooth friendly Isomalt which is favored by dentists each Galaxy themed lollipop conjures the night-sky as the perfect background to showcase a starburst of cosmic space colors.

Holographic Lollipops

The lollipop that thinks it's a telescope

One of the amazing things about the holographic candies is that if you shine a bright light such as the flashlight on your phone through one of the images, like the beautiful 'Pillars of Creation', taken by the Hubble telescope, they will project a 3D image into a wall or plain background to appear like you are looking deep into the cosmos.

Holololly – Taste a Universe of Light

Using a range of pictures taken of distant galaxies by NASA's deep space telescopes, the initial Holololly line contains a universe in every bite. Sold in boxed sets of five as the perfect gift, other Holololly lines will be offered in seasonal holiday designs like spooky Halloween images, Valentine's Day hearts, birthday themes, and more.

"Our holograms are created using the pure light of a laser directed at each lollipop," said Robson Bowman. "And each image bursts out of the candy with bright stunning colors. You cannot taste or smell light – just gaze enraptured into its depths. And that's what makes this so much fun. The holographic candy looks like you are staring into the cosmos as you twirl the lollipop around. A full starburst of light radiates out from each one. It really is a surreal experience. And tasty too!"

"The market is already flooded with ordinary confectionary products, but honestly, they really all look pretty similar," said Bowman. "And most are sold based purely on how the packaging or wrapper looks. The Holololly really stands out and it immediately captures people's attention. People say that the first bite is taken with the eye and these beautifully bright holographic lollipops are visually stunning. Kids love them. Who doesn't love a good hologram? Especially one you can eat!"

Discover the new, eye-catching treats and pre-order yours at www.holololly.com

About Holololly – The Light You Can Eat

Based in the U.K. and distributed through a U.S. facility, Hololollies are delicious lollipop candies made with 21st century hologram technology. Holograms are virtual 3D images created on a 2D surface by the interference of light beams from a laser or other coherent light source. Each Holololly sugar candy is laser etched with stars or other images creating a scintillating illusion that seems to leap out at the viewer. Totally safe to eat, with no dyes, colorings, or additives in the holograms, Hololollies are the perfect eye-popping gift for anyone who enjoys a sweet treat and a dazzling visual experience. View the growing line of edible light confections at www.Holololly.com.

Halloween Lollipops

