U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,569.00
    +95.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.00
    +22.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    +0.77 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.70
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.53 (-2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    +0.0520 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    -0.43 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8000
    +1.2610 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,773.73
    -115.04 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.55
    +35.52 (+7.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,793.54
    +22.95 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Get Ready to Eat the Stars - Holololly Launches Ultimate Stellar Eye Candy with New Line of Edible Holographic Lollipops

·3 min read

The first sparkling bite is always taken with the eyes…

STAFFORD, England, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holololly announced the candy company's official launch with a line of edible, holographic lollipops that are as dazzling to look at as they are delicious to eat. Created with safe, cutting-edge laser etching technology, the holographic candies are the creation of holography expert, Robson Bowman, and are guaranteed to dazzle and delight. Handmade of simple but delicious ingredients – using tooth friendly Isomalt which is favored by dentists each Galaxy themed lollipop conjures the night-sky as the perfect background to showcase a starburst of cosmic space colors.

Holographic Lollipops
Holographic Lollipops

The lollipop that thinks it's a telescope

One of the amazing things about the holographic candies is that if you shine a bright light such as the flashlight on your phone through one of the images, like the beautiful 'Pillars of Creation', taken by the Hubble telescope, they will project a 3D image into a wall or plain background to appear like you are looking deep into the cosmos.

Holololly – Taste a Universe of Light

Using a range of pictures taken of distant galaxies by NASA's deep space telescopes, the initial Holololly line contains a universe in every bite. Sold in boxed sets of five as the perfect gift, other Holololly lines will be offered in seasonal holiday designs like spooky Halloween images, Valentine's Day hearts, birthday themes, and more.

"Our holograms are created using the pure light of a laser directed at each lollipop," said Robson Bowman. "And each image bursts out of the candy with bright stunning colors. You cannot taste or smell light – just gaze enraptured into its depths. And that's what makes this so much fun. The holographic candy looks like you are staring into the cosmos as you twirl the lollipop around. A full starburst of light radiates out from each one. It really is a surreal experience. And tasty too!"

"The market is already flooded with ordinary confectionary products, but honestly, they really all look pretty similar," said Bowman. "And most are sold based purely on how the packaging or wrapper looks. The Holololly really stands out and it immediately captures people's attention. People say that the first bite is taken with the eye and these beautifully bright holographic lollipops are visually stunning. Kids love them. Who doesn't love a good hologram? Especially one you can eat!"

Discover the new, eye-catching treats and pre-order yours at www.holololly.com

About Holololly – The Light You Can Eat

Based in the U.K. and distributed through a U.S. facility, Hololollies are delicious lollipop candies made with 21st century hologram technology. Holograms are virtual 3D images created on a 2D surface by the interference of light beams from a laser or other coherent light source. Each Holololly sugar candy is laser etched with stars or other images creating a scintillating illusion that seems to leap out at the viewer. Totally safe to eat, with no dyes, colorings, or additives in the holograms, Hololollies are the perfect eye-popping gift for anyone who enjoys a sweet treat and a dazzling visual experience. View the growing line of edible light confections at www.Holololly.com.

Media Contact:
Robson Bowman
PHONE / Whatsapp (+44) 751 311 5948)
343931@email4pr.com

Halloween Lollipops
Halloween Lollipops
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-ready-to-eat-the-stars--holololly-launches-ultimate-stellar-eye-candy-with-new-line-of-edible-holographic-lollipops-301726899.html

SOURCE Holololly

Recommended Stories

  • Google celebrates Lunar New Year 2023 with Year of the Rabbit doodle

    A new lunar new year is hopping off to a great start and Google is marking the occasion with a series of Google doodles.

  • Shoppers Are Under Pressure. A Recession Could Be Next.

    If 2022’s holiday retail sales are anything to go by, the head of the North Pole has hopped on the quiet quitting bandwagon. With holiday sales growing 6.7% from October to December, the guy in the red suit has likely done enough to reassure the market that the economy isn’t in total free fall, even though sales lagged behind the average rate of inflation of about 7.1% during the same period. The muted sales figure won’t do much to foster hopes for blowout fourth-quarter results from retailers—and it certainly doesn’t provide a reassuring springboard for retail sales in 2023.

  • Lunar New Year a celebration, connection to Asian culture in Bucks County

    Jen Robinson, a Cantonese American living in Bucks County, finds connection with her family and heritage, as they celebrate the Lunar New Year.

  • Boeing Has Been Rising but Its Ascent Has Stalled in Advance of Earnings

    Traders and investors might be wise to display caution ahead of the aircraft giant reporting fourth-quarter results.

  • Spotify cuts 6% of workforce, content chief to depart as CEO Ek stresses 'efficiency'

    Spotify announces layoffs following a tough 2022 for the music streaming giant.

  • Mega IPO Planned for 2023 by Pakistan's Biggest Cooking Oil Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalda Foods Ltd., Pakistan’s largest cooking oil manufacturer, is planning an initial public offering in the country to bankroll the expansion of its production capacity.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalThe Global Economy Needs a New Powerhouse. India Is

  • Euro Leads Broad Gains Against Dollar as Traders Mull Fed Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalThe Global Econ

  • Toyota and 25 Other Stock Picks for This Year, According to Our Roundtable Pros

    Shares of companies with strong fundamentals are poised to shine this year, no matter the economic backdrop. Toyota and Warner Bros. fit the bill.

  • Marketmind: Euro rising

    Presumably much of that is due to the 60% drop in European gas prices since December and relief that the worst fears of an energy crunch have not come about, even if it has turned a bit colder in recent days. This has combined with some hawkish words from ECB Governing Council member Knot to lift the euro to a fresh nine-month high at $1.0903 and challenge the April spike top at $1.0936. Knot is considered a card-carrying member of the ECB hawk club, which was clearly irked by recent reports that the central bank might step down to quarter-point hikes in March.

  • Kazakh Regulator Finds Manipulation of Central Bank Unit’s Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s financial regulator said it detected almost two dozen instances of manipulation involving bonds issued by a central bank unit after examining 450 cases of suspected price-rigging in the local debt market last year.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate Re

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Tom Brady's Crypto Exchange May Make a Comeback

    John Ray, the new CEO in charge of restructuring FTX, does not rule out reviving the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Ken Griffin’s Citadel made $16 billion last year – the largest annual hedge fund profit on record, investor says

    Ken Griffin’s U.S. hedge fund Citadel made $16 billion in profit after fees last year – the largest annual profit ever made by a hedge fund manager, an investor has estimated.

  • Freeport (FCX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Freeport (FCX) is likely to have gained from higher operating rates across PT Freeport Indonesia and South America operations amid headwinds from lower year over year copper prices.

  • Microsoft Faces the Highest Bar in Tech

    The company’s plan to lay off 10,000 workers shows the pressure it is under from Wall Street to keep margins high.

  • Salesforce Gets a Second Activist Investor. It’s Part of a Wave of Activism in Tech Stocks.

    Elliott Management's position is worth several billion dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Fed Sets Course for Milder Interest-Rate Rise in February

    Officials could begin deliberations at their coming meeting on whether and when to pause rate increases this spring.

  • Exclusive-Geely plans to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse

    China's Geely is planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's iconic black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles, executives at the unit told Reuters. London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) also aims to expand its suite of services, which include cars arranging their own maintenance and recognising their owner's interests to help them book activities. "Geely will make consistent investments into LEVC because this is a very unique project."

  • Spotify to Cut 6% of Workforce in Latest Tech Layoffs

    The streaming company’s move is the latest in a wave of tech layoffs, as the industry recalibrates after growing rapidly at the start of the pandemic.

  • ‘The Fed-fueled fantasy bubble has popped.’ Stock investors are detached from reality — but they’re about to get a big dose.

    After the U.S. stock market made all-time highs last year, I spoke with Jeffrey Bierman, a professional stock-trader with more than three decades of experience. Bierman also lectures on TheoTrade.com and TheQuantGuy.com, and is an adjunct professor at Loyola University and DePaul University, both in Chicago. At the S&P 500’s (SPX) high he predicted a drop to 3600 or lower in 2022, and he was right.