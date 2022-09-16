Ready for fall clean-up? You'll get a super value on one of our favorite pressure washers

The Wholesun pressure washer is one of the best value washers we've tested.

If you don’t spend time watching viral video content on TikTok then you’ve probably haven’t seen the reels of dark, grimy surfaces being blasted by pressure washers, magically transforming them bright and perfectly clean. Let us assure you that they are ridiculously cathartic.

And, if you have seen them, well, you know this.

But, here’s the truth behind the videos: If you need to clean any large outdoor surface, a pressure washer may be your best bet for getting the job done quickly and thoroughly.

If you’re in the market for a pressure washer, we highly recommend the Wholesun pressure washer. Not only is this pressure washer lightweight, making it easy to lug it around, our real-life lab testing, found its 3,000 PSI of force is powerful enough to compete with more industrial pressure washers.

The Wholesun cleaned away paint from vinyl and aluminum siding, wood, brick and pavement, outperforming most of the other pressure washers we’ve reviewed.

Unlike other models, the Wholesun pressure washer comes with just about everything you need, which means you won’t have to purchase any additional attachments. You get four spray nozzles of varying abrasiveness, a bottle nozzle for soap cleaning, and a brush head for detail work.

The Wholesun pressure washer is also relatively inexpensive considering its absurd cleaning power and complete kit. In fact, it put up similar cleaning performance to our top-rated pressure washer, the Kärcher K4, which costs twice as much.

If you’re looking to try out the satisfying cleaning abilities of a pressure washer, the Wholesun electric pressure washer is the absolute best place to start.

$149.99 at Amazon

