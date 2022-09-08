U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Get ready for football season with the best TV deals from LG, TCL, Samsung and more

Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas and Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·3 min read
See all the big games of the new football season with these great TV deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

Today's the day sports fans: football is back! With the official start of the new NFL season just hours away, everyone wants to watch their favorite teams duke it out in the best way possible. If your living room screen isn't quite what it used to be, you're in luck: We've found some amazing TV deals on quality panels from LG, Samsung, TCL and more.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are TV deals for pretty much every need.

Disney+ Day is today: Get Disney+ for just $1.99 today and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'

lululemon: This lululemon hoodie promises a cozy, breathable feel and it's up to 58% off right now

Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by brand. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.

LG TV deals

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99.

The LG C1 OLED TV makes the highlights of every NFL face-off truly pop and Amazon has it on sale today.

TCL TV deals

Walmart has plenty of rollbacks on quality screens right now. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 43-inch model for a $40 price cut at $218.

Get more bang for your buck with the TCL 4-Series TV on sale at Walmart today.

Hisense TV deals

Hisense may not be one of the most well-known TV brands, but it creates quality screens. One of them is the Hisense U7G, which you can get in a 55-inch size at Amazon for $549.99—that's 35% off its list price of $849.99. When we tested the U7G, its brightness and super-responsive software wowed us. Gamers will also be impressed with its two HDMI 2.1 inputs that serve up 4K gaming at 120fps and its excellent Game mode picture preset.

The Hisense U7G is a fantastic option for all types of gamers and it's now $300 off.

Samsung TV deals

Samsung is known for making devices that are as powerful as they are stylish, and its TVs are no exception. One of the many gorgeous TV screens you can get on sale is the Samsung QN90A. Right now, Amazon has a 65-inch model for $1,597.99—that's a 27% discount from its list price of $2,197.99. When we tested the QN90A, we were impressed by its picture, beautiful design and dazzling brightness. We were so blown away that we named it the best Samsung TV of 2022.

Get $600 off the stylish and colorful Samsung QN90A TV today.

