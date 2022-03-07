Ready for Heardle? It's like Wordle but for music fans

A screenshot of the Wordle spinoff Heardle.

The latest variation on the popular game Wordle might be music to your ears.

Heardle puts a spin on Wordle by having players guess a song in six tries.

Players are presented with the intro to a song, broken up in six separate segments. The first couple segments play one second of the song. The segments get longer the further you progress.

Players can then either pick one of the song titles listed or skip ahead to the next segment for another audio clue.

Just like Wordle, players can share their results on social media detailing how many attempts it took to guess the right song.

Wordle surged in popularity at the start of the year, as players flocked to the website each day to correctly guess a mystery five-letter word in six tries, then post their results on social media. The game was so popular, it was acquired by The New York Times.

The game has spawned multiple spinoffs, including the geography-themed Worldle and Quordle, where players must try to solve four Wordle puzzles at once.

Love Wordle?

