'Ready to keep talking': What's next for UPS and Teamsters ahead of a potential strike

UPS union members hold a practice strike outside Worldport, the largest sorting and logistics facility in America Wednesday morning in Louisville, Ky. The Teamsters Local 89 represents around 10,000 members in Louisville. Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien called for practice pickets nationwide after claiming UPS presented an "appalling economic counterproposal" to the Teamsters during national negotiations for a new labor contract. June 28, 2023

UPS and Teamsters, the union covering roughly 340,000 UPS workers, are inching closer to the expiration of their labor contract and what could be the largest single employer strike in U.S. history.

On July 5, both parties left the bargaining table with no set dates for further negotiations. Since then, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman have been on a nationwide rally tour.

On Friday, Reuters reported that O'Brien "said he's ready to keep talking with the company, even though his bargaining committee rejected its latest contract offer." The Courier Journal has not independently verified this report.

Kara Deniz with the Teamsters said the Reuters article is "accurately reported."

UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer said, "We have been inviting them to return to the table.”

The labor contract between UPS and Teamsters expires at midnight on July 31. Teamsters have continued to declare a strike will happen if a contract is not reached prior to expiration. As both sides prepare for a strike, Mayer said UPS is beginning "continuity training" for management employees who would not be covered under a possible Teamsters strike.

A UPS plane on approach for landing at Louisville International Airport as UPS union members hold a practice strike outside Worldport, the largest sorting and logistics facility in America Wednesday morning in Louisville, Ky. The Teamsters Local 89 represents around 10,000 members in Louisville. June 28, 2023

In order to prepare for a strike, Teamsters union barns have been holding practice pickets nationwide, including at UPS Worldport in Louisville, the largest sorting and logistics facility in America.

At the Louisville rally on June 28, Avral Thompson, president of Teamsters Local 89 representing roughly 10,000 UPS workers in the metro area, said, "If we were forced to go on strike because UPS didn't want to give these members what they deserve, it would cripple the company. This hub is crucial to UPS and the flow of their business."

