U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.11 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.90 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +0.56 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    -0.0054 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1085
    -0.0083 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3290
    +0.2610 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,452.13
    -8.13 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Ready to launch! Expanse Studios heads for Las Vegas G2E in full gear

Expanse Studios
·1 min read
Expanse Studios
Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios heading for Vegas G2E
Expanse Studios heading for Vegas G2E

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just a few weeks after participating at SBC Summit in Barcelona, with newest slots – Pirate’s Power, Magic Wheel and Fortune Farm, freshly launched – the Expanse Studios’ engine completes preparations for the industry’s paramount event – Las Vegas G2E!

The world’s gaming elite is ready for Expanse’s newest slots and casual card, roulette and table games, available for play as the company continues to expand into new regions and provide the paramount gaming experience.

Visit the Stand 3926 and book your deal at guaranteed lowest integration and revenue share costs.

The market share of Expanse Studios is growing rapidly due to the success of its of slot, table, skill and lottery games in HTML5 technology, integrated with the industry’s best aggregators and featuring fully customisable promo tools such as free spins, multi-level progressive jackpots and tournaments.

Email the Expanse Studios team at contact@expanse.studio, visit the Stand 3926 at Las Vegas G2E and join the fastest growing online casino provider.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cfd55db-d747-4aad-adb0-69ecba4cb8bc


Recommended Stories

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

    The lottery jackpot was an estimated $410 million with a cash option of $208.2 million for Friday's drawing.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeUkraine Latest: Putin Comments on Bridge, Calls Security MeetingEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePresident

  • Twitter LBO Offers Latest Headache for Depleted Credit Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s already bleak for Wall Street banks that struggled to sell risky debt to fund leveraged buyouts. Elon Musk’s revived deal for Twitter Inc. is only adding to the strain.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeUkraine Latest: Putin Comments on Bridge, Calls Security MeetingEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Arm

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

  • PVC Prices Are Falling. Why Warren Buffett Should Be Worried.

    Occidental Petroleum is having a big year, reaping big profits from oil, gas, and chemicals. But as the housing market falls, PVC for plumbing pipes, does too. And that’s a negative for Oxy and its big shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • These money and investing tips can help you decode the financial markets’ mixed messages

    The stock market is in no man’s land. Cody Willard says that, five years from now, investors will celebrate having bought stocks as other investors sold into the bear market. In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Michael Novogratz discussed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

  • One of the most reliable stock market indicators — short-interest ratio — is near a record high, and that’s a bearish omen

    Investors are betting heavily on a decline in stock prices. They're usually right, according to research.

  • These Growth Stocks Have Beaten the Market. Why It Can Continue.

    Equities have tumbled recently, but growth stocks have finally stopped getting hit the hardest. Subtle shifts in the investing environment are responsible.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Inflation and Retail Sales in Focus

    Monday is Columbus Day, a federal holiday. U.S. stock markets are open but the corporate bond and Treasury markets are closed. The Labor Department releases a report on the prices that suppliers charged businesses and other customers in September.

  • Burger King’s New U.S. CEO Seeks to Restore Chain’s Luster

    Parent company Restaurant Brands has installed new leadership and earmarked $400 million to boost advertising and revamp everything from restaurant design to the way its flagship burgers are constructed.

  • Here’s a Different Way to Think About Stock Diversification

    Investors often think of diversification as a free lunch—it allows them to maintain returns while reducing risk. With traditional diversification, people spread money around different kinds of investments to mitigate risk. Most people start investing with a small amount of money, because that is all they can afford, and ramp it up as their earnings grow.

  • The dark side of remote work shows it's not as great as it appears

    Remote workers are more financially anxious than their hybrid or in-person peers, a new study finds.

  • Venezuela’s U.S. Creditors Take Small Comfort From Sanctions Relief

    A potential rollback of U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil points a way to resolving the country’s foreign debt obligations but does little for creditors in the short term.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • The Gold Market’s Great Migration Sends Bullion Rushing East

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a global migration underway in the gold market, as western investors dump bullion while Asian buyers take advantage of a tumbling price to snap up cheap jewelry and bars.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeUkraine Latest: Putin Comments on Bridge, Calls Security MeetingEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers