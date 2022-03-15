Get ready for March Madness 2022 with the best TV deals from Samsung, TCL, Sony and LG

Upgrade how you watch the best of college basketball with these TV deals just in time for March Madness.

If you're looking to get the most out of watching March Madness this year (starting today, March 15), it might be time to splurge for a new TV. Of course, scoring a new screen for your living room can be expensive. That's why we've found the best discounts on quality TVs made by Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

Some of the best screens we've ever tested are available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and others for the best prices on the web. These don't have to be your sports hub, as many of the TVs have smart interfaces that get you immediate access to your favorite streaming services. So even after the buzzer rings on March Madness on Monday, April 4, your new TV will still be your winning entertainment hub for years to come.

A solid place to start is with the 50-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV, typically listed for $1,199.99 but now on sale at Amazon for $897.99. That means you save 25% on one of our favorite TVs! Our testers appreciated the sleek design and terrific extras included with the Q80A, including the Q-Symphony feature that lets the TV sync its own speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar and the Tizen Smart TV platform for instant access to streaming services. Features and design aside, the Q80A has quantum dot technology that offers vibrant and bright imagery.

The Samsung Q80A promises vibrant colors and a bright display with whatever you want to watch on it.

If you want the best of the best when it comes to TVs, look no further than the LG OLED C1. You can get a 65-inch screen at Amazon for a 30% discount from its list price of $2,499.99 down to $1,746.99. The C1 is the best TV we've ever tested, thanks to the incredible contrast and picture quality its OLED panel delivers. It also has an impressive number of features (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and a design that's sure to stand out in any room you put it in.

There's plenty more from a variety of Reviewed-approved brands, so be sure to shop fast before the Final Four rolls around!

The best March 2022 Hisense TV deals

The Hisense U8G TV is incredibly bright and shows off incredible color in its picture—get it at Best Buy for less than $1,000 right now.

The best March 2022 LG TV deals

The LG C1 is the best TV we've ever tested and it's now on sale for more than $750 off at Amazon.

The best March 2022 Samsung TV deals

If you're looking for a smaller TV that still offers quality visuals, the Samsung Q60A is a great screen to score at Amazon right now.

The best March 2022 Sony TV deals

Perfect black levels and amazing colors are what OLED TVs are all about.

The best March 2022 TCL TV deals

The TCL 6-Series is our pick for the best affordable TV and you can get a 75-inch screen on sale at Best Buy.

The best March 2022 Vizio TV deals

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The V-Series' consistently deep black levels are one of the reasons the TV is a reliable pick for folks who just want a decent picture for a low cost.

