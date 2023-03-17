U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.00
    +10.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,300.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,623.75
    +40.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.20
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    +0.66 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +10.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.36 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    -3.29 (-12.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2780
    -0.3070 (-0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,116.45
    +1,429.06 (+5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    576.06
    +33.45 (+6.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.97
    +71.94 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Ready Meals Market Poised To Hold The Value Of USD 244.6 Bn by 2032 | North America to Account for 41%

Market.Us
·10 min read
Market.Us
Market.Us

According to Market.us, The Ready Meals Market Is Encouraged to Reach USD 244.6 billion by 2032, Revenue to Index 5.2% CAGR Over the Next 10 Years (between 2023 and 2032).

New York, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready meals market was valued at around USD 149.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth approximately USD 244.6 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2032. A ready meal is prepackaged and cooked food. Ready meals are economical alternatives that take less time to prepare because they are pre-cooked and available year-round.

ready meals market
ready meals market

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Ready Meals Market sample report at https://market.us/report/ready-meals-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

  • By Type, the non-vegetarian segment generated the largest revenue share of 33% in 2022.

  • By Product, the canned ready meals segment has dominated the market and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

  • By Distribution Channel, the supermarket segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share in 2022.

  • In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 41%.

  • Asia-Pacific will show lucrative growth from 2023-2032.

According to the report, the change in consumers' food preferences for ready-to-eat food products is due to the busy lifestyles of workers. Along with that, the busy work schedules of students are likely to spur the growth of the ready meals Market.

Factors affecting the growth of the ready meals industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the ready meals market. Some of these factors include:

  • Time-Saving: As ready meals are easy to cook and save time as compared to coking other traditional foods, they are the most preferred option

  • COVID-19: During COVID-19 consumers shifted towards stocking ready meals due to the lockdown slated for ready meals demand in the market.

  • Increasing consumer preference: Consumers are nowadays more inclined towards higher quality ingredients and a variety of ready meals to fulfill their needs.

  • High nutritional values: Also, ready meals in the market are nutrition rich and provide essential minerals, proteins, and other ingredients, resulting in high demand in the market.

  • Supermarkets: As supermarkets are launching various brands of packaged ready meals in different varieties and flavors propel the demand for ready meals.

  • Busy lifestyle: Increasing urbanization, hectic lifestyle, and busy working hours force individuals to shift towards ready meals as they are easy to cook and time-consuming.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/ready-meals-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global Ready Meals Market

The first is the rising disposable incomes of many consumers across the globe, coupled with an increase in the popularity of ready meals. This is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing popularity of ready meals with nutritional benefits will drive the growth of the ready meals market.

Millennials and younger generations are the easiest targets for convenience food, as they spend most of their income on such foods resulting in increasing demand for ready foods in the market.

Market Growth

Ready meals come in a variety of flavors and appearances, appealing to many consumer bases. These foods are becoming an increasingly important aspect of human existence around the world due to busy lifestyles.

The introduction of organic ready meals foods, the introduction of new types of ready-to-eat foods, and the development of a strong distribution infrastructure are all key aspects expected to drive the growth of the ready-meal market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The ready meals market was dominated by North America with the largest market share of 41% in 2022. In North America, with the advancements in lifestyle as such, the need for ready meals is anticipated to grow.

Asia Pacific region is likely to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Developing countries like India, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia exhibit strong growth in the ready meals market.

Furthermore, introducing more exotic products and consumers’ inclination towards an easy lifestyle is estimated to increase demand for ready meals in Europe.

With increasing awareness regarding ready meals and increasing research and development facilities, the ready meals market is expected to grow in the Middle East and Africa region.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are undergoing product innovation, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansions, etc., as part of critical strategies to remain competitive in the market. Several ready meals market companies are concentrating on improving their product quality and nutritional values. Furthermore, the prepared meals market firms are developing new products and portfolio expansion strategies through investments, mergers, and acquisitions.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Nestlé, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Dr. Oetker, Nomad Foods, Green Mill Foods, Unilever, 2 Sisters Food Group, and Other Key Players.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute

Details

Market Value (2022)

USD 149.2 Billion

Market Size (2032)

USD 244.6 Billion

CAGR (from 2023 to 2032)

5.2%

North America Revenue Share

41%

Historic Period

2016 to 2022

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Ready meals are a good alternative for foods that require more time to cook and have small durability. Changes in people's hectic lifestyles have increased the need for packaged, ready meals products are also driving the market.

Population growth and the cost-effectiveness of these meals are other factors driving the market's growth.

Manufacturers now place more emphasis on packaging, which plays a vital role in preserving product texture, quality, food color, shelf life, and flavor. Packaging companies are developing innovative and advanced packaging, such as biodegradable barrier trays, which are expected to drive demand in the ready meals market.

Market Restraints

Fresh foods are the most superior alternatives for ready meals. Recent developments in fresh foods due to COVID-19 indicate rising popularity for fresh foods other than ready meals.

Growing consciousness regarding health and lifestyle disorders is the primary factor behind the increasing popularity of fresh food.

The nutritional value of ready meals is comparatively less than fresh foods; this negatively impacts prepared meals.

However, health concerns and negative customer perceptions about the health effects of prepared foods hinder the ready meals market growth.

Market Opportunities

Globally, the demand for ready-to-eat foods, especially instant noodles, rice, snack foods, and meat products, is growing due to changing social and economic patterns, increased spending on food & beverages will be expected to drive demand for ready meals during the forecast period.

Ready meals market is growing rapidly due to changing existing food habits, the growing population of foreign settlements around the world, alternatives to junk food, and the desire to try new products.

The demand for ready food is increasing due to the associated consumption convenience and, at the same time, being supported by single-use packaging.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Ready Meals Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=22864

Report Segmentation of the Ready Meals Market

Type Insight

By type, the non-vegetarian segment was dominant in the ready meals market with the largest market share in 2022. This is due to the high consumer demand for value-added, protein-rich foods such as chicken nuggets, sausages, and salami. There is a growing consumer preference for frozen, non-vegetarian packaged foods driving the segment growth.

Product Insight

Based on product canned ready meals segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share in 2022. Commonly canned meals include fruits, vegetables, beans, and other seafood. Dried-ready meals are long-lasting and remain as it is even after a long period so canned ready meals have high demand in the ready meals market.

Distribution Channel Insight

On basis of distribution channels market is classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, online retail, and others. The supermarket segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share in 2022 and will remain dominant in the forecast period as supermarkets and hypermarkets are easy to reach, so consumers can quickly visit specific stores. Also, supermarkets provide a wide variety of ready meals and consumer goods which are able to touch and sense the product.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/ready-meals-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Vegan

  • Vegetarian

  • Non-vegetarian

By Product

  • Canned

  • Frozen

  • Chilled

  • Dried

By Distribution Channels

  • Supermarkets

  • Hypermarket

  • Online Retailers

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • The US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Western Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Portugal

    • Ireland

    • Austria

    • Switzerland

    • Benelux

    • Nordic

    • Rest of Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • The Czech Republic

    • Greece

    • Rest of Eastern Europe

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • India

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • Indonesia

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • Thailand

    • Vietnam

    • Rest of APAC

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Colombia

    • Chile

    • Argentina

    • Costa Rica

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Algeria

    • Egypt

    • Israel

    • Kuwait

    • Nigeria

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Turkey

    • United Arab Emirates

    • Rest of MEA

Key Market Players

  • Nestlé SA

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Kellogg Company

  • Conagra Brands, Inc.

  • Tyson Foods, Inc.

  • Oetker

  • Nomad Foods

  • Green Mill Foods

  • Unilever

  • 2 Sisters Food Group

  • M. Smucker Co

  • Greencore Group Plc

  • British food plc

  • Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Ready Meals Market

  • In October 2022, Campbell Soup company launched four new mealtime soups with different flavors.

  • In August 2021, major food company Nestle launched new vegan products such as cheese, burritos, and healthy burgers. Conagra Brands Inc. introduced new plant-based frozen food product innovations such as healthy choice max.

Browse More Related Reports:

  • Frozen Ready Meals Market is estimated to be valued at USD 41.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 89.5 billion by 2032.

  • Cookies Market is expected to be worth around USD 62.2 billion by 2032 from USD 37.8 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

  • Savory Snacks Market is expected to be worth around USD 376.7 billion by 2032 from USD 249.7 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

  • Food Packaging Market Value to Hit USD 592.8 Billion in 2032, At CAGR 5.3% between 2022 to 2032.

  • Flexible Packaging Market is expected to be worth around USD 4.13 Billion by 2032 from USD 2.22 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

  • Cereal Bar Market was worth USD 15,110.17 million. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% between 2023-2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: 

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us


Recommended Stories

  • Occidental Petroleum May Be Good for Buffett, but Is It Good for You?

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway , reported that the investment vehicle added more Occidental Petroleum shares, lifting its stake to 23.1%. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of OXY, below, I can see a downtrend playing out from early November.

  • Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire

  • Target and Walmart Make a Major Pricing Decision

    Both retailers have embraced a strategy that should drive shoppers to both brands, maybe at the expense of Kroger and other grocery chains.

  • Boeing resumes deliveries of 787 Dreamliner as order book swells

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing confirmed on Thursday it delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since deliveries were halted in late February after it disclosed a data issue with a component. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed last month that Boeing had paused deliveries due to the data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Friday it was satisfied the issue has been resolved and approved Boeing to resume delivering 787s.

  • Glencore CEO Says His Company Is Cheapest Way to Benefit From Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc boss Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of dealmaking in the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionThe

  • Why the Return of Chinese Shoppers Could Help Nike More Than Adidas

    Nike's sales in China are trending slightly above total growth in that nation's sportswear category this year, Bernstein says.

  • Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said. Europe's biggest carmaker wants its battery unit PowerCo to become a global battery supplier, not just produce for Volkswagen's own needs, Thomas Schmall told Reuters in an interview. PowerCo will start by delivering cells to Ford for the 1.2 million vehicles the U.S. carmaker is building in Europe on Volkswagen's electric MEB platform, he said.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a S

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • 3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Industry Challenges

    While macroeconomic uncertainty, high deliveries, cost pressures and rent regulations are hurting the Zacks Equity REIT - Residential industry constituents, high costs of homeownership and the focus on technology are likely to aid AVB, MAA and ELME.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Fitch says APAC banks resilient to risks highlighted by U.S. bank failures

    "We generally view securities portfolio valuation risks as manageable for APAC banks," Fitch said, adding that exposures tend to be the highest in India and Japan. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sparked a crisis of confidence in the banking sector, leading to a run on deposits at a host of regional banks despite U.S. authorities rolling out emergency measures to shore up confidence. Earlier on Thursday, S&P said the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse may not lead to any rating actions on APAC banks as they are well placed to absorb potential contagion effects.

  • Banking rout fuels U.S. oil hedging, as investors seek to limit losses

    Oil producers, banks and hedge funds have increased purchases of put options to protect themselves from further losses, market sources said this week, as crude futures hit their lowest level since December 2021 on concern that the rout in the banking industry could trigger a global recession and cut fuel demand. Oil futures have fallen over 8% since last Friday as the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank prompted concerns of a wider banking crisis. Investors in the oil market, including oil producers, have rushed to buy put options, used to either bet on or protect against downside movement.

  • Has U.S. Oil Drilling Finally Reached its Zenith?

    An array of market realities, not the inability to find or drill more oil, may limit U.S. producers long-term.

  • 3 Domestic Auto Stocks Well-Poised to Fend Off Industry Woes

    While the rising economic uncertainty has dampened the Domestic Auto Industry's prospects, industry players like GM, PCAR and HOG are better equipped to tide over the headwinds.

  • Oil ends higher, finds footing after falling to 15-month low

    Oil futures end modestly higher Thursday, finding support after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session below $70 a barrel for the first time since 2021.

  • Why Is Coke (KO) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Coke (KO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo