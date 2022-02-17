U.S. markets closed

Ready Mix Concrete Market in India to Record 4.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving opportunities with ACC Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. & India Cements Ltd.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready mix concrete market in India size is expected to increase by USD 1.47 billion, at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio's latest offering, Ready Mix Concrete Market In India report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the drivers, challenges, trends, and the market growth across various regions. The ready mix concrete market share growth in India by the transit mixed concrete segment will be significant for revenue generation. The transit mixed concrete segment garners the largest share in terms of revenue and is expected to hold its dominance in the product segment even during the forecast period. This type of concrete is produced under controlled conditions, hence, contributing to reducing dust pollution. Such benefits drive the adoption of transit mixed concrete among the builders and contractors in India. Moreover, the demand for transit mixed concrete is increasing due to India's rise in infrastructure projects, housing, and commercial buildings. This, in turn, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the ready mix concrete market expansion through transit mixed concrete segment during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Ready Mix Concrete Market in India by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The ready-mix concrete market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The ready mix concrete market in India report provides complete insights on key vendors including ACC Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., India Cements Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Few companies with Key Offerings

  • ACC Ltd. - The company offers ready-mix concrete products which include Eco pact, gypsum, refractory products, anti washout concrete and admix, under the brand name of ACC Ltd.

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers ready mix concrete that includes dense tuff high-density ready mix concrete, tuff high strength ready mix concrete, thermos tuff temperature-controlled ready mix concrete, easy tuff self-compacting ready mix concrete, Flexi tuff fiber-reinforced ready mix concrete, enviro tuff eco-friendly ready mix concrete and more, under the brand name of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • India Cements Ltd. - The company offers ready-mix concrete that includes ready-mix concrete products which include Eco pact, gypsum, refractory products, anti washout concrete and admix, under the brand name of India Cements Ltd.

  • JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - The company offers ready mix concrete that includes ordinary Portland cement, Portland pozzolana cement Portland slag cement, composite cement, ready mix concrete, gypsum plaster, wall putty, under the brand name of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

  • Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd - The company offers ready mix concrete that provides cement, ready-mix concrete, and modern building materials, under the brand name of Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

  • To get in-depth insights & key offerings of all major vendors - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as high preference for ready mix concrete, increasing demand for ready mix concrete in non-residential applications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high operating cost will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified as transit mixed concrete and shrink mixed concrete.

  • By Application, the market is classified as non-residential and residential

Related Reports
Lime Market in Mexico -The lime market share in Mexico is expected to increase by 223.43 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.70%. Download a free sample now!

Aggregates Market -The aggregates market share is expected to increase by USD 74.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85%. Download a free sample now!

Ready Mix Concrete Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.68

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACC Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., India Cements Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Transit mixed concrete - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Shrink mixed concrete - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ACC Ltd.

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • India Cements Ltd.

  • JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

  • JSW Cement Ltd.

  • Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

  • Prism Johnson Ltd.

  • RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • The Ramco Cements Ltd.

  • UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-mix-concrete-market-in-india-to-record-4-68-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-acc-ltd-godrej-and-boyce-manufacturing-co-ltd--india-cements-ltd-17000-technavio-reports-301482968.html

SOURCE Technavio

