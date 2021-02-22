The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

Thanks to their diminutive size and low-power consumption, single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi can come in all shapes and sizes. We’ve seen DIY enthusiasts like Guy Dupont put a $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W into the shell of a 2004 iPod Classic to create a device that can access Spotify. But few are as cool as this recent Kickstarter project we spotted from a Toronto-based company called Ready! Computer Corporation.

The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need. The enclosure allows you to fit an SBC that’s about the size of a 4x4 Intel NUC board. Oh, and you can carry it around with a guitar strap. Basically, it allows you to build the cyberdeck of your dreams.

Ready! Model 100

The Ready! Model 100 comes in two main SKUs. There’s a barebones Pro model, priced at about $237, that will ship without an SBC or keyboard switches so that you can configure it to your heart’s content. Meanwhile, the $395 “Neo” model includes everything you need to start using the device out of the box. You can also buy the NEO without an SBC if you already have one lying around. And for those who are really ambitious, there’s a $1,100 Deluxe model that comes with a 4x4 Ryzen board, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

“I wanted something I could easily repair or upgrade, and I was inspired by vintage machines of the 1980s,” Ready! Model 100 creator Jesse Lafleur told Engadget when we asked about the inspiration for the project. “... I’ve launched this Kickstarter to find other like-minded folk who either want a machine they can upgrade for years to come or just liked my design.” With six days to go, the project has raised $97,377 CAD out of its $199,999 goal (approximately $158,000).