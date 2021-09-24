U.S. markets closed

READY PAC FOODS, INC. RECALLS READY TO EAT SALAD PRODUCTS CONTAINING MEAT AND POULTRY DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

FSIS Recall Release 032-2021 - Undeclared Allergens

Washington D.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS II RECALL
HEALTH RISK: LOW

Congressional and Public Affairs
Kenneth King (202)-306-5498

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-032-2021



READY PAC FOODS, INC. RECALLS READY TO EAT SALAD PRODUCTS CONTAINING MEAT AND POULTRY

DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021– Ready Pac Foods, Inc.’s establishments in Swedesboro, NJ and Jackson, GA, are recalling approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry because the products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label.



The assembled ready-to-eat salads containing meat and poultry products were produced from Aug. 27, 2021 through Sept. 19, 2021. The products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet . View the labels here.



The products subject to recall may bear establishment number “M-18502B”, “P-18502B”, “M-32081”, or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date. These items were shipped to retail and DOD locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.



Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sharon Valle, Senior Manager of Communications, Ready Pac Foods, Inc. at (626) 678-2222 or email at

sharon.valle@bonduelle.com.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Specialist, Ready Pac Foods, Inc at (800)-800-7822 or email at mary.toscano@bonduelle.com.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



###

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


