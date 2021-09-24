READY PAC FOODS, INC. RECALLS READY TO EAT SALAD PRODUCTS CONTAINING MEAT AND POULTRY DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN
FSIS Recall Release 032-2021 - Undeclared Allergens
Washington D.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Recall Release
CLASS II RECALL
Congressional and Public Affairs
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021– Ready Pac Foods, Inc.’s establishments in Swedesboro, NJ and Jackson, GA, are recalling approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry because the products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label.
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov