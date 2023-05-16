Ready To Pass On Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:42E)? Think Again

It is easy to overlook Choo Chiang Holdings' (Catalist:42E) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past week. Regardless, it's worth giving the company a closer given that its key financial performance indicators look pretty strong and that's usually rewarded by the markets in the long-run. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Choo Chiang Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Choo Chiang Holdings is:

16% = S$9.0m ÷ S$58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Choo Chiang Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Choo Chiang Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Choo Chiang Holdings' decent 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Choo Chiang Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Choo Chiang Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Choo Chiang Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Choo Chiang Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 51% (which means it retains 49% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Choo Chiang Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Choo Chiang Holdings' performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Choo Chiang Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

